Gov. Mifflin's Bryce Detwiler named Berks Player of the Year in baseball

May 16—Gov. Mifflin's Bryce Detwiler has been named the Berks Baseball League Player of the Year in a vote of the league's coaches, the BCIAA announced Thursday.

Wilson's Bill Underwood was voted Coach of the Year after leading the Bulldogs to their first league title since 2019 with a 10-3 win over the Mustangs on Monday night.

Detwiler, a junior shortstop/pitcher who is committed to UConn, is a two-time selection on the All-Berks team. This season, he hit .492 with 10 doubles, three triples, six home runs, 39 runs, 27 RBIs and a .636 on-base percentage. In 40 innings pitched, he had a 6-2 record with one save, struck out 49 batters, walked nine and had a 2.10 ERA. He also stole 24 bases.

Muhlenberg's Cameron Burr, a senior, was named to the team for the third time, while Wilson senior Matt VanOstenbridge, Oley Valley senior Paul Petersen and Exeter senior Alex Kelsey were selected for a second time.

Joining Detwiler from Gov. Mifflin are fellow juniors Ethan Grim and Travis Jenkins. Senior Nick Fiorini joins VanOstenbridge from the Bulldogs.

Rounding out the team are Berks Catholic senior Parker Nein, Twin Valley senior Roman Cieless and Wyomissing senior Ryker Jones.