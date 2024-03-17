Gov. Mifflin wins PA state girls bowling championship

Mar. 17—Gov. Mifflin won the girls bowling team title at the PA State High School Bowling Championships on Saturday at Leisure Lanes in Lancaster.

The fourth-seeded Mustangs defeated top-seeded Shikellamy 2-0 in the finals to claim the title. Gov. Mifflin won 209-179 in the first game and 239-179 in the second game.

Mustangs Alisha Hess (468), Serina Miller (603), Antonia Pitruzella (525), Lily Watts (607) and Valeri Addis (527) rolled an overall total of 3,692 (standard total of 2,730) in the qualifying round to earn the fourth seed. They beat Erie McDowell, which finished fifth with an overall total of 3,655 to qualify for the final four-team bracket.

Gov. Mifflin (35-1) defeated third-seeded Penn Manor 2-1 in the quarterfinal match and second-seeded Plum 2-1 in the semifinals.