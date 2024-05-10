Gov. Mifflin, Schuylkill Valley earn wins in Berks boys volleyball quarterfinals

May 9—No. 1-2 Gov. Mifflin 3, No. 2-3 Berks Catholic 0

Gov. Mifflin swept Berks Catholic in a Berks boys volleyball quarterfinal on Thursday night at Shillington.

The Mustangs (12-4) won by game scores of 25-13, 25-11, and 25-13.

Evan Byrne led Gov. Mifflin with nine kills and two blocks. Angel Bermudez contributed with 31 assists, five digs and one ace and Derek Kintzer had nine kills and one block.

For the Saints (10-8), Maverick Stinsky had a team-high nine digs. Sean Swavely had two kills and Danny Olivares had three kills, one dig and one block.

Gov. Mifflin advances to the semifinals, where it will face No. 2-1 Brandywine Heights on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Mertztown.

No. 2-2 Schuylkill Valley 3, No. 1-3 Wilson 0

Schuylkill Valley swept Wilson in a Berks boys volleyball quarterfinal on Thursday night at Leesport

The Panthers (16-2) won by game scores of 25-23, 25-21, and 25-21.

Micah Nagle had eight kills and four blocks, Owen Reifsnyder had five digs, one ace and 25 assists, Cooper Hohenadel had eight kills, one block and six digs and Jacob Zimmerman had three kills, one block, nine digs and one ace for Schuylkill Valley.

For the Bulldogs (7-11), Ian McKee had a match-high 15 kills and three blocks, Hayden Llenado had 20 digs and Jesper Aido had 11 kills.

Schuylkill Valley advances to the semifinals, where it will to face No. 1-1 Exeter on Saturday at 5 p.m. at Reiffton.