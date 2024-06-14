Gov. Mifflin is ready to rise to the occasion against Hollidaysburg in PIAA Class 5A baseball final

Heading into its first appearance in a state championship game, one thing is obvious for the members of the Gov. Mifflin baseball team: the Mustangs are not satisfied with just being there.

“We got to take care of business on Friday,” Gov. Mifflin coach Chris Hole said. “I said out in our huddle (following the semifinal victory), ‘I don’t know about you guys, but I’m damn tired of being in second place.’

Gov. Mifflin coach Chris Hole argues the close play at home in the sixth inning that resulted in a Mechanicsburg run during the Wildcats’ 7-1 victory in the District 3 Class 5A Baseball Final at FirstEnergy Stadium (BILL UHRICH – READING EAGLE)

“We’re gonna take advantage of this opportunity. We’re gonna work hard. We’re gonna play a great team on Friday. They’re gonna want it as bad as we do. So we have to be the team that comes out and executes better.”

What has already been a historic season for the Mustangs will culminate on Friday afternoon at Medlar Field at Penn State, as Gov. Mifflin will play District 6 champion Hollidaysburg at 4:30 p.m. for the Class 5A baseball title.

The Mustangs (23-5) finished second in the District 3 Class 5A tournament and second in the BCIAA baseball tournament, but have been on an impressive run in the PIAA tournament.

Having never won a state playoff game, Gov. Mifflin has won by five runs or more in each of its three games in the 5A tournament and has a 24-4 run differential over that span, despite scoring just six runs over four games in the District 3 tournament.

Following a 7-2 win over Selinsgrove in the semifinal round, junior Dylan Barrett spoke about the extra motivation the team has been playing with in search of a coveted championship.

“There were a lot of people after those two (championship) games talking a lot,” Barrett said. “So this is kind of sticking it to them and we’re just a lot more confident at the plate, I believe, going against these better teams. We have a lot of multi-sport athletes and they’re very competitive.”

Gov. Mifflin’s Dylan Barrett hits a two-run double in the third inning of the Mustang’s 7-2 victory on Monday over Selinsgrove in the PIAA semifinal at Hershey’s Memorial Field. (BILL UHRICH – READING EAGLE)

Though the redemption factor is apparent, what truly binds the Mustangs is the sense of togetherness that they have shared for many years.

“We break every huddle with (the word) ‘family,’” Hole said. “The boys buy into that. They work hard for each other and they play for each other and the results speak for themselves.”

Gov. Mifflin’s Bryce Detwiler celebrates his grand slam home run with teammates that gave the Mustangs a 6-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning against Exeter at Rulon Griffith Field. (BILL UHRICH – READING EAGLE)

Several members of Gov. Mifflin have been playing together since their Little League days, and the connection the team shares is often on display in momentum-shifting plays.

In Monday’s semifinal against Selinsgrove, All-Berks catcher Travis Jenkins made two pickoff moves, one to third and one to first base, to end innings with multiple runners on the bases.

“We’ve been playing together since we were eight,” Jenkins said. “Everyone on this team knows each other pretty well and we have the signs that prove it. We should all know each other and where to be at the right moment.”

Selinsgrove’s Tucker Teats is thrown out at third by Gov. Mifflin catcher Travis Jenkins on a steal attempt in the third inning with the tag from Gov. Mifflin’s Matt Koehler in the Mustang’s 7-2 victory on Monday over Selinsgrove in the PIAA semifinal l at Hershey’s Memorial Field. (BILL UHRICH – READING EAGLE)

“When we see runners getting too long we just make eye contact and know the pick is on,” junior pitcher Bryce Detwiler, who started on the mound in Monday’s game, said.

Gov. Mifflin catcher Travis Jenkins trying to tag out Mechanicsburg’s Reese Rizutto during the District 3 championship game earlier this year. (BILL UHRICH – READING EAGLE)

In addition to the shared emotional connection on the field, the individual numbers boasted by the Mustangs speak for themselves.

With five regular players hitting over .300 and its two star pitchers with earned run averages under 2.00, dominance can easily be had on the mound and at the plate for Gov. Mifflin.

The reigning Berks Player of the Year, Detwiler, a junior and UConn commit, has a 1.72 ERA and fellow junior pitcher and All-Berks selection Ethan Grim, has a 1.82 ERA. Detwiler has 10 wins and Grim seven.

Gov. Mifflin’s Ethan Grim pitches during the Wilson’s 10-3 victory over the Mustangs at FirstEnergy Stadium in the BCIAA Baseball Championship. (BILL UHRICH – READING EAGLE)

At the plate, Detwiler is batting .458 and Grim .425, while Jenkins is batting .373, Barrett .357, and senior Joey Berg .327. Detwiler leads the team in home runs (8), triples (3), doubles (23) and RBIs (34).

For Detwiler, playing for a title is the result of years of hard work and team building that he hopes will yield a proud moment for the community he and his fellow Mustangs hold dear.

“We all have been playing Mifflin Youth Baseball and since we were all little we’ve been on the same teams,” Detwiler said. “(Sometimes) playing against each other, but we all play in the (Gov.) Mifflin category and on (Gov.) Mifflin travel teams and now it’s just paying off.

“It feels amazing all of us started when we were back playing 8U and we grew up in (Gov.) Mifflin and we’re homegrown. It just feels amazing that the work that we started in January is paying off and hopefully we can win one more and bring home a state championship.”

Gov. Mifflin’s Bryce Detwiler watches his grand slam home run against Exeter earlier this season. (BILL UHRICH – READING EAGLE)

The Golden Tigers (17-5) are also seeking their first state title after making the championship for the first time following a 3-1 win over Monsignor Bonner in the semifinal round.

Senior Carson Kensinger, who is 10-0 on the year, picked up the win and freshman Kevin Boland picked up the save with two outs and the bases loaded in the seventh, striking out Division I Rider commit Austin Cannon.

The Mustangs are the first Berks team to reach a state final since Oley Valley in 2021, and with a win, would be the first team from Berks to win a state championship since Conrad Weiser in 2010.

Gov. Mifflin was 0-4 all time in the PIAA playoffs prior to this tournament with losses in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2021.

All pressure and historical implications aside, for Hole, who is in his 12th season coaching the Mustangs, the chance to achieve the ultimate prize in Pennsylvania high school baseball is something that he and his players will surely make the most of.

“I’ve been doing this long enough, luckily, I can say I really don’t get nervous, but I do, enjoy it,” Hole said on coaching in big games. “One of the coolest things that I’ve told the boys multiple times is when Warwick made their run to the state championship two years ago, their coach would always tweet out the hashtag ‘Pressure is a privilege.’

“And I talked to them a lot about that, where if you’re playing under pressure, it means you’re in a big moment and you need to enjoy that.

“You need to embrace that and not be the person that cowers and doesn’t want the ball, and doesn’t want to be in the moment, and I try to embrace that as a coach. I don’t coach from a position of fear, I try to make sure that we’re ready to go and that we’re the team that wants to be the aggressor.”

Gov. Mifflin’s Dante Casantini slides ahead of the tag against Wilson’s Tyler Herbein at Wilson West. (BILL UHRICH – READING EAGLE)