Gov. Mifflin falls to Mechanicsburg in District 3 Class 5A baseball final

Gov. Mifflin saw its dreams of winning its first district title come to an unfortunate end Tuesday night at FirstEnergy Stadium, as second-seeded Mechanicsburg defeated the top-seeded Mustangs 6-1 in a District 3 Class 5A final.

Junior Ethan Grim received the loss on the mound for Gov. Mifflin (20-5) and gave up three runs (one earned), allowed four hits and struck out 10 over five innings of work. He also walked three batters.

Gov. Mifflin’s Ethan Grim pitched four innings and took the loss in Mechanicsburg’s 7-1 victory over the Mustangs on Tuesday in the District 3 Class 5A Baseball Final at FirstEnergy Stadium (BILL UHRICH – READING EAGLE)

For the Wildcats (19-3-1), senior starter Reese Young earned the win and pitched a complete game. He struck out 10 and allowed just two hits, three walks and one earned run.

Mechanicsburg’s Reese Young pitched a complete game over Gov. Mifflin in the Wildcats’ 7-1 victory on Tuesday in the District 3 Class 5A Baseball Final at FirstEnergy Stadium (BILL UHRICH – READING EAGLE)

After Grim struck out three and allowed one hit in the first, Mechanicsburg responded by getting on the board in the second inning.

With two outs and the bases loaded, sophomore Grady Weaver hit an RBI single to right field that scored two. Grim struck out the first two batters of the second before two walks and an error helped load the bases.

The Mustangs’ first hit of the game came in the bottom of the third when Berks Player of the Year and junior Bryce Detwiler hit a hard line drive back up the middle past the shortstop to score Aden Reiter and make it 2-1. Junior Dylan Barret recorded Gov. Mifflin’s final hit in the fourth inning.

“He (Young) did a fantastic job; that fastball slider combo was as tough as we expected,” Mustangs coach Chris Hole said. “And we had a couple opportunities to capitalize, but credit to him, he is a great pitcher and he minimized the damage in several of the innings when we got some guys on and that’s what a good pitcher does.”

In the fifth, Duke commit Jeff Lougee hit a solo home run to right center to add to the Wildcats’ lead. Detwiler came on to replace Grim in the sixth inning, and over two innings, gave up five hits, surrendered three earned runs, walked one and struck out three.

An RBI single by Jayden Mataresse and a two-run RBI double by Dane Mark closed out the scoring for Mechanicsburg in the sixth inning.

Gov. Mifflin’s Travis Jenkins turns to attempt the tag on Mechanicsburg’s Reese Rizutto in a close play at the plate where Rizutto was ruled safe in Mechanicsburg’s 7-1 victory on Tuesday in the District 3 Class 5A Baseball Final at FirstEnergy Stadium. (BILL UHRICH – READING EAGLE)

“Ethan (Grim) did a nice job; he battled,” Hole said. “But that inning when they got the first two runs drove up his pitch count. He started to tire a little bit so we didn’t want to run him out to the max tonight, but he did a nice job. He navigated a very tough lineup.”

Moving forward in the PIAA Class 5A tournament, Gov. Mifflin will host the District 12 runner-up on Monday at a time to be announced.