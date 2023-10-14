Gov. Mifflin blanks Lebanon in high school football

Oct. 14—A dynamic offense was on full display Friday as six players scored rushing touchdowns to lead Gov. Mifflin to a 45-0 win over Lebanon in a Lancaster-Lebanon Section 2 football game at Lebanon.

The Mustangs (2-2, 4-4) ran 46 times for 305 yards and limited Lebanon to just 12 rushing yards.

Antonio Alvarez (17 yards), Elias Acevedo Torres (21), Javien Pletz (1), Brandon Jones (22), Grady Garner (18) and Daniel Bonfadini (13) scored rushing touchdowns for Mifflin.

Lance Koenig kicked a 26-yard field goal in the second quarter for the Mustangs.

The Cedars (0-5, 0-8) recorded 141 passing yards.

Gov. Mifflin led 20-0 after the first quarter and 38-0 at the half.

The Mustangs had 18 first downs, while Lebanon had 5.