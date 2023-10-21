Gov. Mifflin is beaten by Manheim Central in high school football

Oct. 21—Gov. Mifflin managed just 97 total yards in a 42-0 loss to Manheim Central in a Lancaster-Lebanon Section 2 game Friday at Manheim.

The Mustangs (2-3, 4-5) ran for 85 yards on 28 carries, completed 2-of-8 passes for 12 yards with two interceptions, and had just four first downs.

Michael Torres ran for four touchdowns and Aaron Enterline scored two for the Barons (5-0, 8-1).

A 66-yard pass from Zac Hahn to Enterline and a 3-yard run by Torres gave Manheim Central a 13-0 lead after one quarter.

The Barons put it away with two touchdowns in the third quarter.

Torres scored on a 9-yard run and Enterline on a 60-yard interception return to make it 28-0.

Torres scored on runs of 6 yards and 5 yards in the fourth quarter.

Manheim Central finished with 321 yards rushing on 44 carries and 445 total yards.