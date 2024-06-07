Gov. Mifflin baseball advances to PIAA Class 5A semifinal with dominant win over Whitehall

After making history by earning the program’s first win in the PIAA baseball playoffs on Monday, Gov. Mifflin wasted no time in reaching another milestone.

In fact, this time around the Mustangs got the job done even faster than usual.

It took just five innings for Gov. Mifflin to qualify for its first PIAA Class 5A semifinal after the District 3 runner-up Mustangs defeated Whitehall, the first place team from District 11, 10-0 in a quarterfinal matchup Thursday night at Kutztown Park.

Having advanced further in the state tournament than ever before, and despite falling in the BCIAA and District 3 championship games, it’s safe to say Gov. Mifflin is enjoying its deep postseason run.

“I feel like in districts we weren’t really focused,” junior Ethan Grim said. “We were just going through the motions. But now in states coach has got us pumped up to make history so now we’re locked in.”

Keeping the good times going, Grim helped the Mustangs (22-5) continue their historic run by throwing a gem against the Zephyrs (14-10).

Grim struck out 10 batters and allowed just two hits and two walks through the five innings of work. In addition, he also went 1-for-2 at the plate with an RBI double and a sacrifice fly to finish the day with two RBIs.

With the win, Gov. Mifflin will play either Selinsgrove, the District 4 champion, or Shippensburg, the fourth-place finisher from District 3, who play each other Friday at 6 at Hershey, on Monday in the semifinal round at a time and site to be announced.

“Right now we’re playing 1-0; every game we’re 1-0,” Mustangs coach Chris Hole said. “It’s great when you take a step back, and look, we’re in the state semifinals for the first time, but we’re greedy. We want to win the next one.”

Branson Adams led Gov. Mifflin at the plate, as the junior went 3-for-3 with three runs scored, three RBIs and two stolen bases. Adams sealed the victory for the Mustangs in the bottom of the fifth when he hit an RBI single with the bases loaded that scored two runs and put the ten-rule into play.

“Coming off a Tommy John (surgery) last year it’s great to be back swinging a bat and just playing baseball in general,” Adams said. “We were coming in to (states) a little shaky, and then we had a couple of really good practices. We were focusing on getting balls on the ground, keeping them out of the air.

“Once we did that, we really came in swinging.”

Swinging away indeed, the offense got off to a hot start Thursday and stayed hot, as Gov. Mifflin finished the game with 11 hits, four of which were doubles.

The Mustangs scored four runs off of five hits in the bottom of the first to get off on the right foot. An RBI double by junior Travis Jenkins brought home two to open the scoring, before an RBI double by Grim scored another.

Moments later, an RBI single by Joey Berg made it 4-0 for Gov. Mifflin.

Jenkins and Adams each added another RBI in the second to make it 6-0, and in the fourth, Grim hit a sacrifice fly to score Adams make it 7-0.

For Hole, Gov. Mifflin’s recent change in its approach to hitting has made all the difference. The Mustangs did not score more than three runs in any of their four district playoff appearances and their last game with ten or more runs came in an 18-11 victory against Exeter on May 1.

“After the district tournament we tweaked some things with individual players a little bit with their approach and their stance,” Hole said, “and we also as a team did some different drills to try to emphasize getting the ball out of the air and hitting more line drives balls on the ground. And we, to this point, have been able to break out and have some productive at bats.”

Jenkins finished 3-for-3 with three RBIs and two doubles, senior Dante Casantini went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored and junior Bryce Detwiler went 1-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI.

A bases-loaded walk brought home the eighth run of the game in the bottom of the fifth prior to Adams’ game-winning single.

Heading deeper into the state playoff tournament, Gov. Mifflin is confident behind the backs of its two ace starting pitchers in Grim and Detwiler, a UConn commit and the reigning Berks Player of the Year, as well as the well-rounded play in the field that has bolstered the squad all season long.

“You run those two horses out there and let them do their thing,” Hole said of Detwiler and Grim. “And the most important aspect is that we play clean defense behind them like we did today. I know the offense is great, gets everybody excited. The kids love it, but I’m pitching and defense guy. If we’re one run better, and that’s a 1-0 (final score, I’m satisfied.

“Our pitching is our bread and butter, along with playing clean defense.”

