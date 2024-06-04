Gov. Jeff Landry, state leaders to discuss Super Bowl LIX plans in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Happening Tuesday, June 4, Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry will hold a news conference to discuss plans for Super Bowl LIX, which will be held in New Orleans.

Landry said the conference will mark the launch of a “historic partnership” between the State of Louisiana and the City of New Orleans.

Joining Landry will be New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser, President and CEO of the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Jay Cicero, Peter O’ Reilly with the National Football League, President and CEO of GNO Inc. Michael Hecht, Secretary Joe Donahue and Secretary Susan Bourgeois.

Super Bowl LIX will be played at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025.

