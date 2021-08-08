Gov. Andrew Cuomo's alleged sexual harassment coincided with him publicly supporting women

A recent report that found New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women motivated President Joe Biden to call on the fellow Democrat to resign while the New York State Assembly is pursuing with impeachment if the three-term governor doesn't step down.

The reportfrom the New York state attorney general's office also exposed what appeared to be Cuomo's differing stances in public and behind closed doors. In public, he was a staunch opponent of workplace sexual harassment, having supported multiple anti-harassment laws while in office. He also criticized high-profile individuals accused of sexual misconduct, such as former President Donald Trump and U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Cuomo, who has denied the allegations, said in a video response released Tuesday that he never touched anyone inappropriately. The video featured pictures of him hugging and kissing a variety of people, saying that was simply his personality and that his actions were non-sexual in nature.

Here's a look at what Cuomo was saying publicly about sexual harassment and women's rights and what was allegedly happening in his workplace:

2019-2020: 'Justice to survivors'; groping allegations

"While the federal government shamefully ignores the voices of sexual assault survivors, New York is leading the fight to empower survivors and combat the scourge of sexual harassment and assault," Cuomo said Jan. 17, 2019. "Building on progressive legislation passed last year to enact the nation's strongest anti-sexual harassment laws, we are taking new action to further amend our laws to ensure the strongest possible protections. I thank TIME'S UP for their critical advocacy on these issues and look forward to working together to ensure that our laws not only protect and support women, but also bring justice to survivors."

It was this same year that executive assistant Alyssa McGrath says Cuomo looked down her shirt while she was taking dictation.

In August and September of 2019, Trooper #1 says Cuomo asked to kiss her multiple times and touched her stomach.

Also in September 2019, Cuomo is accused of touching and grabbing the butt of State Entity Employee #1 while photos were being taken.

"There has been an ongoing, persistent culture of sexual harassment, assault and discrimination in the workplace, and now it is time to act ... By ending the absurd legal standard that sexual harassment in the workplace needs to be 'severe or pervasive' and making it easier for workplace sexual harassment claims to be brought forward, we are sending a strong message that time is up on sexual harassment in the workplace and setting the standard of equality for women," Cuomo said Aug. 12, 2019.

The following year, Executive Assistant #1 says the Governor hugged her, then reached under her blouse and grabbed her breast.

Also in 2020, aide Charlotte Bennett alleges that the governor talked about potential girlfriends for him, telling her that he would be willing to date someone who was as young as 22 years old (knowing that she was 25 at the time), asked her whether she had been with older men; said to her during the pandemic that he was “lonely” and wanted to be “touched" and asked her what she thought about monogamy.

2018: Eric Schneiderman, Brett Kavanaugh and 'zero tolerance'

Cuomo began the year by acknowledging the Me Too movement.

"2017 brought a long overdue reckoning where the pervasive poison of workplace sexual harassment was exposed by brave women and men who said this ends now," Cuomo tweeted.

"Our challenge in government is to turn society's revulsion into reform. There must be zero tolerance for sexual harassment in any workplace, and we can and will end the secrecy and coercive practices that have enabled harassment for far too long."

Cuomo's former adviser Lindsey Boylan claims that on one occasion around 2017, Cuomo said to her jokingly “let’s play strip poker” while they were on a plane.

In May 2018, former New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman was accused of abusing women. Cuomo called the allegations "shocking" and said he should step down.

"I have tremendous accolades for the women who came forward. That is the essence of this #MeToo movement and this #MeToo moment. Women who have suffered for many years from sexual harassment having the courage to come forward. ... I think these women were especially courageous. They were dealing with the attorney general, the top law enforcement," Cuomo said May 8, 2018.

A month later, Cuomo said reform must also come to the private sector "because sexual harassment of women is real, it is undeniable."

Five months before, Trooper #1 was transferred from the state police to Cuomo's personal security detail.

Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford

When then-nominee to the Supreme Court Brett Kavanaugh faced numerous sexual misconduct allegations in the fall of 2018, Cuomo came out hard against Kavanaugh and President Trump.

"There is a disrespect for women that this administration chronically exemplifies. After the #MeToo movement, they did absolutely nothing when it came to sexual harassment. They have always diminished the charges of women. Always. Consistently. And they're doing it again. To cheapen or ridicule the pain a woman suffers from a sexual attack is disgusting—sexist and disgusting," Cuomo said Sept. 25, 2018. "You don't understand how the system tortures a person who wants to come forward."

On Oct. 6, Cuomo said: "To Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and all survivors of sexual assault, we believe you and we will fight for you."

It was not his first message of support for Blasey Ford. He had earlier called her testimony "very compelling." "What is her possible motive to lie?" Cuomo asked.

In December 2020, Cuomo responded to Boylan's sexual harassment accusations as follows:

"I heard about the tweet and what it said about comments that I had made. And it’s not true. Look, I fought for and I believe a woman has the right to come forward and express her opinion … But it’s just not true."

2016: Trump

Though recent battles between the New York boasters focused on COVID-19 responses, Cuomo also made strong statements after the Access Hollywood tape was released during the 2016 presidential campaign in which Donald Trump said he grabbed women's genitals.

"To me, this is not about politics. This is about values. This is the example that we set as a society. This is about what we teach our children and what we show them is OK and what is not OK. And I don't think this is about Democrats and Republicans. This is about decent vs. indecent, frankly. ... I think it was disgusting on a basic human level," Cuomo told NY1 on Oct. 8, 2016. “Anyone who has a mother, a daughter, who has a female friend, this is just disgusting.”

During this time, however, Cuomo also allegedly touched women inappropriately and acted "weird" and "creepy," according to women in the attorney general's report.

Prior to Trump, #MeToo

In 2013, Cuomo called for the resignation of Vito Lopez after the assemblyman was accused of sexual harassment.

"There should be a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to sexual harassment and we must now send a clear message that this behavior is not tolerated," Cuomo said May 17, 2013. "Vito Lopez should not spend another day in office, let alone a whole month. He should resign effective immediately and if he does not, he must be expelled."

Around this same time (between 2013 and 2015), Cuomo allegedly called a female staff member "sweetheart" and "darling," kissed her on the cheeks and hand, slid his hand around her waist and commented on her appearance.

