Goudette leads Glacier HR barrage

May 5—Kenadie Goudette hit a grand slam in the first game, two more home runs in the second, and Glacier beat Helena Capital 10-4 and Helena High 9-1 in Western AA softball Saturday.

Goudette's slam broke a 2-2 tie in the opener against Capital; it was one of four home runs hit by the Wolfpack (15-2 overall, 10-2 in the Western AA).

Nakiah Persinger and Cazz Rankosky hit back-to-back solo shots in the sixth inning for Glacier; then, after a one-out single by Ella Farrell, Olivia Warriner hit a two-run shot to center for a 10-2 lead.

After Capital went ahead 2-0 on a wild pitch and Taylor Sayers' RBI single, Glacier got an RBI double from Rankosky in the first inning and two walks and a wild pitch to even the score in the second.

Farrell went the distance against the Bruins (11-4, 7-2), who handed Glacier a 9-6 loss on April 13. She allowed five hits and four walks, and struck out eight.

Farrell then threw a two-hitter against the Helena Bengals, fanning 16 to go against two walks and two hit batters.

Goudette put the Pack up 1-0 with a solo homer in the third inning. After Helena tied it, she led off the fifth with another home run to give her team the lead for good.

Two batters later, Rankosky hit a solo shot for the second straight game. It was Glacier's 37th home run of the season, in 17 games. Three of them have been grand slams.

Goudette scored three times. Zoey Allen doubled and drove in two runs. Persinger doubled and drove in one. Rankosky scored twice.

Capital 200 000 2 — 4 5 0

Glacier 110 404 x — 10 11 0

Kathryn Emmert, Belle Glowacki (5) and Taylor Sayers, Jolee Burgoyne. Ella Farrell and Cazz Rankosky.

HELENA CAPITAL — Anna Cockhill 1-2, Glowacki 0-1, K.Emmert 0-3, Audrey Williard 0-1, Sayers 1-4, Kate Drynan 0-3, Ali Miller 1-2, Burgoyne 1-2, Riley Chandler 0-2, Madi Emmert 1-3.

GLACIER — Kenadie Goudette 1-4, Nakiah Persinger 2-3, Rankosky 2-3, Emma Cooke 0-4, Farrell 1-3, Olivia Warriner 2-3, Paishance Haller 0-3, Zoey Allen 1-3, Karley Allen 2-3, Bella Hodous 0-0.

2B — Burgoyne, Warriner, Persinger, Rankosky. HR — Warriner, Goudette, Persinger, Rankosky. RBIs — Cockhill, Glowacki, Sayers, Goudette 4, Rankosky 2, Warriner 2, K.Allen 2, Z.Allen, Persinger.

Helena 000 100 0 — 1 2 3

Glacier 001 026 x — 9 10 1

Rylie Schlepp, Faith Howard (6) and Kamryn Klemp. Farrell and Rankosky.

HELENA — Katryn Seliskar 0-4, Ashley Koenig 0-3, Klemp 0-2, Kylee Gardipee 0-1, Keira Campbell 0-3, Howard 1-3, Charlie Smith 1-3, Kelleigh McKay 0-3, Schlepp 0-2.

GLACIER — Goudette 2-2, Persinger 1-4, Rankosky 2-4, Cooke 0-4, Farrell 1-4, Warriner 1-3, Haller 0-2, Z.Allen 2-3, K.Allen 1-3, Hodous 0-0.

2B — Z.Allen, Persinger, FArrell. HR — Goudette 2, Rankosky. RBIs — Howard, Smith, Rankosky 3, Goudette 2, K.Allen 2, Persinger.