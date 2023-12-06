'Gotta get our swagger back': After rough stretch, U-M basketball reaches early crossroads

Before the first game of the season even tipped off, Michigan basketball had an attitude about itself.

U-M was picked to finish 11th out of 14 Big Ten teams in an unofficial poll of select league media members, but that didn't bother any of the players who were asked about it, in particular, Alabama transfer Nimari Burnett.

"I'm going to say this loud and clear, I love it," Burnett said, seated at a roundtable in the Crisler Center Club during Michigan basketball media day in mid-October. "We not only get to exceed the expectations but also write that for ourselves."

Michigan guard Nimari Burnett looks to pass against Indiana guard CJ Gunn during the second half of U-M's 78-75 loss on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, at Crisler Center.

He appeared to be on to something in the early going. The Wolverines turned heads when they opened the season with a 25-point win over a UNC-Asheville team that made last year's NCAA Tournament, a 30-point victory over Youngstown State, and then an impressive 89-73 drubbing of St. Johns at Madison Square Garden.

For the fifth time in as many years during the Juwan Howard era, U-M won its first three games to start the year.

"Whoever we play is gonna have to step on that court and play 40 minutes and beat us," Nkamhoua warned on the same mid-October day. "I don't care if you have No. 1 or No. 569 next to your name. I don't know how many teams it is. I don't care. They're gonna have to see us on the court for 40 minutes."

Since that night at MSG, the season has taken a turn for the worse. It began when U-M allowed a season-worst 94 points to Long Beach State (No. 140 KenPom) as the Beach shot 56.1% from the floor and 47.1% on 3's, in an eight-point home loss.

Long Beach State guard Marcus Tsohonis (0) shoots over Michigan Wolverines forward Will Tschetter (42) in the second half at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

The troubles spilled into the Battle 4 Atlantis, where U-M fell behind by double figures against Memphis, clawed back and had the ball with a chance to take the lead and less than four minutes to go, but ultimately fell 71-67.

Michigan did erase a 10-point deficit to defeat Stanford by five the following night, but ran out of legs on day three against Texas Tech and lost by 16 for its third loss in a week.

Matters have only gotten worse since their return to the mainland. The Wolverines were not able to capitalize on a 33-point effort from Dug McDaniel at Oregon and fell in OT, 86-83, which was before Tuesday, the Big Ten home opener, when U-M fell to a limited IU team without its starting point guard, 78-75, its fifth loss in six games.

"We didn't have enough to win a 15-round fight," said acting head coach Phil Martelli postgame. "Had enough to win a 12-round fight, but every night in the Big Ten there's gonna be a 15-round fight and a championship fight."

If not aren't already there, the numbers are becoming quite troubling. For the first time since 2009-10, Michigan (4-5, 0-1 Big Ten) is below .500 in December or later. Going back further, the Wolverines are 26-32 the last 58 times they have played high-major opponents and when games are close, they've frequently gone the other way.

Since the start of last season, U-M is 0-8 in games decided within three points and is now 2-14 in such games during the Juwan Howard era. The Wolverines are also 4-15 in games that finished within six points or went to overtime since the start of last season.

The close losses were such a problem last year, the Wolverines made it a point of emphasis this offseason, going through and simulating every single late-game situation that got away from them during the 2022-23 campaign.

After the exercise, the staff came away with one major takeaway.

“There is no common theme,” Martelli said at the pre-season media day event. “It’s not like we were a bad pressure foul-shooting team. It’s not like we missed assignments defensively. It’s across the board.”

That's bad news bears, considering those have been the precise reasons for Michigan's close losses this year. Last weekend in Eugene, the missed free throws seemed contagious. Tray Jackson missed one with 5:12 when U-M had a chance to tie it and later Nkamhoua missed the front of a one-and-one with 30 seconds, so the Wolverines' lead stayed at one.

Oregon’s James Cooper, right, forces a player control foul against Michigan’s Olivier Nkamhoua, left, during the first half at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene Saturday, Dec 2, 2023.

Nkamhoua came up with a steal on the other end and was immediately fouled, but again missed one of the free throws so the lead remained at two. Oregon would tie the game from the line, take the game into OT, grab an early lead, and never look back

Tuesday, the usually reliable Dug McDaniel missed the key shots from the foul line.

Tied at 71 with 3:00 to play, the sophomore missed his second free throw that would have given the team the lead. He was fouled with 35 seconds left and this time had a chance to tie the game, but missed the front and made the second.

Down by three with 3.5 seconds left, McDaniel tried to make the first free throw and miss the second, but unintentionally did the opposite.

"I don't know necessarily that he felt that pressure," said Will Tschetter. "But we're all going to make mistakes, we're all human. He's going to win us a ton of games, we're going to need him. So yeah, it sucks, but no one is perfect and he'll get better."

Michigan will have to get better, and fast, with the one-third mark of the season (game 10 of 31) on tap at Iowa this Sunday (4:30 p.m., Big Ten Network). How can it do so? Martelli has a few thoughts.

For starters, Michigan has to get more from Tarris Reed Jr., who has scored just nine points and grabbed 12 rebounds in 55 minutes played across the past three games.

There's also the hope that as Jaelin Llewellyn's body can handle more minutes − the former Princeton transfer played in his first game at Crisler in more than a year after his ACL surgery − it will take some pressure off McDaniel and that will help both of them maximize their games.

But then again, the only thing that cures a slump is winning. Martelli said there is no problem with the demeanor in the huddles late in game, no expectation that things are going to go awry, but he did admit that it's not just the players, even the coaches need to see a tight one go their way.

Michigan forward Will Tschetter, right, celebrates a 3-point basket against the Indiana during the second half of U-M's 78-75 loss on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, at Crisler Center.

Tschetter had a number of suggestions for what Michigan can do to get one to go its way: communicate more, crash the offensive glass with more intensity, pass up a good shot for a great shot and push the pace in transition.

Even after he shot 6 of 7 from the floor for 17 points, his most in a Big Ten game, Tschetter was downtrodden much of the postgame press conference Tuesday night. That is, until he said his ideas aloud and visibly perked up − because he knows he's seen it before.

"We have all the right tools, it's just how we're going to put those tools in the right spot, how we're going to come together," Tschetter said. "We've seen it click before, the first three games, exhibition, scrimmage, we know what it takes.

"We gotta get our swagger back."

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan basketball needs its 'swagger back' after dropping 5 of 6