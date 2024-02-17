Gotta be the shoes? Suns' Devin Booker making splash on NBA All-Star weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — Devin Booker is all over Indianapolis this weekend.

With the release of his Nike Book 1 signature shoe, Nike has him displayed through downtown with larger than life advertising during NBA All-Star weekend.

“Too excited about it,” Booker said. “Nike just told me the shoe sold out in two or three minutes I think.”

The NBA All-Star game is Sunday at the arena. Booker has at least three Nike displays downtown — on Hyatt Place, a parking garage and skywalk on Maryland Street.

“It’s kind of surreal to see the billboards, especially the one that’s on the Hyatt Place," Booker said. "It’s a full thing. It’s a special time for me and my family and just being part of the brand, being part of Nike.”

Booker is on an All-Star banner with Julius Randle, Karl-Anthony Towns and Tyrese Haliburton on a skywalk nearby the Book 1 skywalk display. The four-time All-Star broke down the uniqueness of the shoe in that it looks like a causal sneaker, but it’s a basketball performance shoe.

“That’s where we started,” he said. “To have a classic silhouette. Just learning the history of Nike, I feel like they had it right all along when they first started making shoes. I feel like a lot of people have tried to do the on court/off court thing. Just hasn’t translated because all the performance that they try to put on the outside of the shoe.”

The Feb. 17 shoe release couldn’t have come at a better time with him receiving his fourth All-Star selection. Booker found himself fielding questions about his shoe and so much more during Saturday's media session after the West All-Star practice at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Here’s one of the more interesting exchanges:

Q: If you could add one rule to the NBA, what would it be?

A: No back-to-backs.

Q: How does this affect LeBron (James’) legacy?

A: That sounds like a BOT comment.

Here are few more.

Lamest player in the NBA? “I ain’t going there.”

What WNBA player mimics your game the most? “Jewell Loyd. Buckets. Go-getter.”

Jersey swap with any player in the NBA? “Michael Jordan.”

Define his basketball career with one song or album? “Watch The Throne.” Kanye West and Jay-Z.

Take one element from LeBron James’ game? “Longevity.”

Where would you be if not at All-Star weekend? “Japan.”

Remove one movie: “Bad Boys 2: or “Rush Hour?” I just watched Rush Hour, too, the other day. Bad Boys has got to go.”

How many 10-year-olds would it take to beat you in a game of pickup ball? “There’s not an amount.”

One song to play on his hoop mix tape forever? “Drive Slow” by Kanye.

Who will win the NBA 3-point contest, slam dunk, skills challenge? “I don’t even know who is in them.”

