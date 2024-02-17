Gotta be the shoes? Suns' Devin Booker making splash on NBA All-Star weekend
INDIANAPOLIS — Devin Booker is all over Indianapolis this weekend.
With the release of his Nike Book 1 signature shoe, Nike has him displayed through downtown with larger than life advertising during NBA All-Star weekend.
“Too excited about it,” Booker said. “Nike just told me the shoe sold out in two or three minutes I think.”
The NBA All-Star game is Sunday at the arena. Booker has at least three Nike displays downtown — on Hyatt Place, a parking garage and skywalk on Maryland Street.
Devin Booker takeover in Indianapolis #NBAAllStar2024 #Suns pic.twitter.com/kaYwwpLQKD
— Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) February 17, 2024
“It’s kind of surreal to see the billboards, especially the one that’s on the Hyatt Place," Booker said. "It’s a full thing. It’s a special time for me and my family and just being part of the brand, being part of Nike.”
Booker is on an All-Star banner with Julius Randle, Karl-Anthony Towns and Tyrese Haliburton on a skywalk nearby the Book 1 skywalk display. The four-time All-Star broke down the uniqueness of the shoe in that it looks like a causal sneaker, but it’s a basketball performance shoe.
“That’s where we started,” he said. “To have a classic silhouette. Just learning the history of Nike, I feel like they had it right all along when they first started making shoes. I feel like a lot of people have tried to do the on court/off court thing. Just hasn’t translated because all the performance that they try to put on the outside of the shoe.”
The Feb. 17 shoe release couldn’t have come at a better time with him receiving his fourth All-Star selection. Booker found himself fielding questions about his shoe and so much more during Saturday's media session after the West All-Star practice at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Welcome to the World of Book 📖
But this is only the beginning. Stay tuned📘🙏 pic.twitter.com/WajRAp8enA
— Nike Basketball (@nikebasketball) February 17, 2024
Here’s one of the more interesting exchanges:
Q: If you could add one rule to the NBA, what would it be?
A: No back-to-backs.
Q: How does this affect LeBron (James’) legacy?
A: That sounds like a BOT comment.
Here are few more.
West #NBAAllStar2024 intros:
Devin Booker and Kevin Durant incoming. #Suns pic.twitter.com/j0sG6r3zBI
— Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) February 17, 2024
Lamest player in the NBA? “I ain’t going there.”
What WNBA player mimics your game the most? “Jewell Loyd. Buckets. Go-getter.”
Jersey swap with any player in the NBA? “Michael Jordan.”
Define his basketball career with one song or album? “Watch The Throne.” Kanye West and Jay-Z.
Take one element from LeBron James’ game? “Longevity.”
When you're at these #NBAAllStar2024 media days, you get a variety of questions.
Case in point.
Devin Booker was asked which movie would you let go of: Bad Boys 2 or Rush Hour.
"I just watched Rush Hour too." #Suns pic.twitter.com/4yn1xyXfYK
— Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) February 17, 2024
Where would you be if not at All-Star weekend? “Japan.”
Remove one movie: “Bad Boys 2: or “Rush Hour?” I just watched Rush Hour, too, the other day. Bad Boys has got to go.”
How many 10-year-olds would it take to beat you in a game of pickup ball? “There’s not an amount.”
One song to play on his hoop mix tape forever? “Drive Slow” by Kanye.
Who will win the NBA 3-point contest, slam dunk, skills challenge? “I don’t even know who is in them.”
Have opinions about the current state of the Suns? Reach Suns Insider Duane Rankin at dmrankin@gannett.com or contact him at 480-787-1240. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter, at @DuaneRankin.
Support local journalism. Start your online subscription.
This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Devin Booker and his shoes having moment at NBA All-Star Game weekend