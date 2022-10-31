You Gotta Rewind That! Most impressive plays from Week 8 'GMFB'
NFL Network's Jason McCourty picks his most impressive play from Week 8 on You Gotta Rewind That.
The Titans didn’t make any secret about their offensive plans on Sunday, but knowing what was coming didn’t help the Texans do anything to stop it. Titans quarterback Malik Willis only threw 10 passes all day and one in the second as the team let running backs Derrick Henry and Dontrell Hilliard carry the offensive [more]
Lionel Messi is back in supreme form, just in time for the World Cup. With 12 goals in his last 10 games for his club and his country, the Argentina forward is delivering his best run of performances since joining Paris Saint-Germain after an emotional departure from Barcelona in the offseason of 2021. The stats speak for themselves: Seven goals in the French league, more than he had in his entire first season at PSG; four goals in four games in the Champions League; nine goals in his last three games for Argentina, including all five in a rout of Estonia in June.
Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker was ejected on Sunday night for pushing Bills practice squad tight end Zach Davidson on the sideline, and after the game Packers coach Matt LaFleur called it unacceptable. Davidson, who was not in uniform, grabbed Walker when Walker was on the Bills’ sideline, and Walker responded with a shove that [more]
Josh McDaniels is picking up where he left off from his last head-coaching job.
With eight weeks just about in the books, the contenders are starting to separate themselves from the pretenders. Kind of.
The former Ohio State quarterback made a clear mental mistake against the Cowboys Sunday afternoon.
“We got the cap room. We got the draft picks. I will give up some future currency to go for it,” Jones vowed.
This is the kind of hit the NFL has long attempted to legislate out of football.
While the Philadelphia Eagles remain undefeated behind MVP candidate QB Jalen Hurts, the Los Angeles Rams look like an average team.
Listen in as Coy Gibbs addresses Ty Gibbs wrecking Brandon Jones Saturday in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway.
A QB class that was widely celebrated going into the 2021 draft has left a lot to be desired. Here's what else we learned in Week 8 of NFL season.
“I want to win, simple as that. We got work to do.”
Zach Wilson and the Jets seemed to disagree with a roughing-the-passer penalty that wiped out New York's huge pick-six against Mac Jones and the Patriots.
The events of what happened after Michigan's 29-7 victory over Michigan State just keep getting worse. With one video released of a U-M player being assaulted by multiple Spartan players in the Michigan Stadium tunnel, another video has surfaced of a separate player being assaulted in the tunnel. U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh said after the game that two players had been assaulted by MSU players after the game, with one player suffering a nasal injury in the process, a likely broken nose.
Michigan State has suspended four players for their role in roughing up Michigan players in a stadium tunnel after losing a game.
With the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline looming, Bears general manager can get an early start on his 2023 roster rebuild by potentially being a surprise buyer.
On Sunday, we saw how small mistakes can decide a game in a league as competitive and intricately choreographed as the NFL
The #49ers struggled in the first half Sunday. Then everything changed after halftime. (via @nicholasmcgee24)
The New York Giants fell to the Seattle Seahawks, 27-13, in Week 8 and here's some of what we learned from that loss.