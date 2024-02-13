'We gotta grow up': Pacers give away another game to lottery-bound Hornets

CHARLOTTE -- Tyrese Haliburton put it the same way Monday that he put it in December when the Pacers went on the road and lost to a seemingly hopeless Wizards team in Washington, D.C.

"At some point as a group, we gotta grow up," Haliburton said after the Pacers lost 111-102 at the hands of a Hornets team that has won 12 games all season and just five since Dec. 8 . "I gotta play better. We just gotta play better top to bottom. We've just gotta mature as a group. We have to win these games."

By these games, Haliburton of course means games against the bottom five teams in the NBA. The teams who have at no point this season made any pretense of being competitive for a position anywhere in the postseason. Teams who picked high in the draft last year and will do so again in 2024. Teams who have each won fewer than 30% of their games this season.

The Pacers All-Star point guard doesn't mean to be disrespectful of such teams. He knows everybody in the NBA has good enough players to beat any other team on a given night. Which is sort of his point. On too many nights already this season, the Pacers have been the team on the given night that has lost to a team they shouldn't have lost to.

The Pacers left Charlotte on Monday night with a 30-25 overall record. That put them in a virtual tie with the Magic for sixth place in the Eastern Conference, but at 29-24, Orlando has a percentage points lead and and the Magic have already beaten the Pacers both times they've met. So if the season ended today, Indiana would find itself in seventh place and therefore in the play-in round. And exactly one fifth of their losses this season have come against teams in the bottom five.

The Hornets (12-41) have now beaten the Pacers twice. The Trailblazers (15-37) also beat them twice, sweeping the season series against them. The Wizards beat them once. In addition, they also have losses to Memphis, Utah and Toronto, all teams that would be out of the play-in round and in the lottery if the season ended today.

Some of those defeats are at least explainable. Portland simply seems to have their number and wing Jerami Grant played like an All-Star in both of their matchups. The Pacers were one of the few teams that had to play the Grizzlies this season on a night when they had a healthy Ja Morant. But both of the Charlotte losses and the Washington loss came in large part because the Pacers simply didn't come to play those nights.

Monday night's effort very much fell into that category. The Hornets seemed newly energized by new additions acquired at the trade deadline, as forwards Grant Williams and Davis Bertans and guards Seth Curry, Tre Mann and Vasilije Micic came to Charlotte as parts of various low-profile deals that helped. That's not nearly enough for Charlotte to turn its season around, but it was enough for them to end a 10-game losing streak on Saturday night, and on Monday they grabbed consecutive wins for just the second time all year.

Neither team seemed particularly enthusiastic in the first half -- the crowds at the Spectrum Center haven't had a lot to cheer about all year so the place wasn't exactly packed -- but in the second half the Hornets raised their level of intensity and the Pacers never really did the same. They couldn't stop Charlotte from getting easy drives , as the Hornets shot 26 of 40 from the floor (65.0%) and posted 36 points in the paint after halftime. Curry scored 14 of his 18 points after the break, Willliams had 10 of his 21 after halftime and starting forward Miles Bridges had 13 of his 20 in the last two quarters. Charlotte outscored the Pacers 63-53 after halftime and they dominated them on the glass in both halves, taking advantage of Indiana's overall lethargy.

"We didn't play with the kind of urgency from start to finish that we needed to have, as simple as that," Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said. "We talked a lot about their trade and how they played two nights ago. They're clearly a team that is energized. We needed to match that and we didn't."

They didn't and it led to a somber, frustrated locker room afterward with the din occasionally pierced by the unsolicited bellowing of curse words from various corners as well as from the showers. Center Myles Turner said the players met briefly without coaches to try to hash some things out -- the now-loaded term "players-only meeting" seems like an overdramatic way to describe it but it is literally true based on Turner's account that the players met without coaches -- and they ended feeling like they were on the same page. There was agreement that Monday's effort was unacceptable.

"There's no excuses, man," Turner said. "This isn't the first time this has happened this season. It starts with me as a leader of this team. Our defense just wasn't there tonight. I wasn't very good defensively tonight. I'll take that on the chin. I think as a whole going into All-Star break, these games matter. You have to have the right approach to that. I don't think we had the right mindset tonight."

The games leading up to the break do matter -- they have one left on Wednesday against the Raptors in Toronto -- and so does every game left on the schedule because the Pacers' postseason fate will most likely be determined by a handful of games.

Just a few weeks ago, the Pacers seemed to be part of a five-team second tier in the Eastern Conference. The Celtics, Bucks and 76ers appeared to be at the top of the league with the Cavaliers, Knicks, Pacers, Heat and Magic battling for the spots between fourth and eighth. And even though the Magic are the only team of that group other than the Pacers who weren't in the playoffs last season, the Pacers already own wins over Boston, Milwaukee, Philadelphia, Cleveland, New York and Miami this season, so they were considered one of the more dangerous teams in that second tier.

Since then, Boston has stayed at the top of the conference, the Cavaliers and to a lesser extent the Knicks have soared and the Bucks and 76ers have come back to the back with Joel Embiid's injury having made Philadelphia extremely vulnerable. Cleveland now has a game lead on the Bucks for second, the Knicks are a half-game up on Philadelphia for fourth and all four of those teams are within 3 1/2 games of each other. The Pacers, Magic and Heat have failed to take off, however. The Magic and Pacers are three back of Philadelphia and they have a one-game lead on Miami. So unless somebody makes a move they'll be fighting each other for the sixth spot, which is the last that avoids the play-in round. The Heat still have 2 1/2 games on the ninth-place Bulls, 4 1/2 on the 10th-place Hawks and 6 1/2 on the 11th-place Nets, so the Pacers, Magic and Heat all seem to be good bets to stay in the top eight, but they're not totally safe from collapse and just getting to a playoff series let alone winning one will be a difficult battle.

All of that is plenty of reason not to give away winnable games and the Pacers are aware of that and have been all year. But Carlisle said the reason they still have lapses comes back to inexperience. So many of them have never experienced a playoff series, and even fewer have experienced a playoff series as Pacers, as Indiana hasn't appeared in one since 2020, so there are lessons they have learned but not truly applied.

"I'll take a lot of the blame," Carlisle said. "I didn't have them ready to play this game, so that's on me. When you're going from a team that's a lottery team and you're working to become a playoff team, you have to learn to be killers. We didn't have that killer edge tonight. ... Unfortunately the process involves nights like this. It's no fun. Most positive growth comes from failure. We gotta learn from it and turn it into a positive somehow."

Carlisle noted that Wednesday's game against the Raptors involves a challenge that will be somewhat similar. Toronto traded away forward Pascal Siakam to the Pacers and forward O.G. Anunoby to the Knicks, but picked up some other pieces and is still competitive even if they've lost 10 of 13 since the Siakam trade.

"Toronto is going to be a beast of a game," Carlisle said. "They're always tough to play. It's a wild place. So we're going to have to be on and always on. Let's be honest, with what we're trying to do, we should never not be on in terms of our edge and our competitiveness."

Haliburton, visibly frustrated, made the same point in fewer words.

"We gotta grow up," Haliburton said. "We gotta be better if we're serious about winning."

