'You gotta go to Cincinnati': How Elly De La Cruz found out the Reds promoted him

Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz

"Your bags are here. You gotta go to Cincinnati."

With those words from Bats manager Pat Kelly, Reds top prospect Elly De La Cruz learned he's been promoted from Triple-A Louisville to join the team in advance of its three-game series at GABP against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

It was among the most-watched reactions on social media to the Reds' huge Tuesday announcement.

Video from the Reds' official Twitter account:

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati prospect Elly De La Cruz finds out he's headed to The Show