Gotta Believe kicks off High School football season for another year

Jun. 6—Chad DeGrenier is coy when it comes to the Gotta Believe Athletic Club's annual high school 7-on-7 and big man championships he puts on every year.

The non-profit foundation, which he founded, aims to train, condition and motivate young athletes. This year, he took that initiative a step further by awarding a scholarship to a St. Mary's grad for their education. That was just one of the highlights of this year's championship event.

Like in year's past, it kicks off the high school football season in Arizona.

"This year has been incredible. It's been a huge blessing," said DeGrenier, who also serves as the head football coach at Mesa High School. "We'll have seen over 6,000 athletes over the course of this year, and I think there's 1,000 here.

"We're giving our first scholarship from Gotta Believe. We're going to step in and take care of the rest of his tuition this year."

This year marked the 15th for DeGrenier hosting the showcase. But it's the first a scholarship has been awarded alongside it.

DeGrenier said he had a vision to award a scholarship for several years, it just took time to implement the strategy and secure funds that can serve as a gap, he said, for a student's tuition.

He hopes as his event continues to grow, so will the scholarship.

"Somebody did it for me when I was younger," DeGrenier said. "Anything I can give back, that's why Gotta Believe started a long time ago. As we continue to grow, hopefully we can find one or two more kids."

Every year more and more teams sign up to attend the Gotta Believe showcase. Some schools bring more than one team, which has allowed DeGrenier to incorporate a "rising stars" pool that is designated for lower levels.

The varsity teams play four pool play games and then are seeded for the final bracket. Liberty, last year's Open Division state champion, took home the GBAC crown Saturday, May 26 at Dobson High School. The Lions beat Perry's varsity team in the title game.

The showcase allows teams to compete against others for the first time since the end of the season back in December. Players will typically join 7-on-7 club teams in the spring, many of which travel all across the country for games. But the club scene differs from high school. There's less structure, more showboating and of course, the lack of a true team feel they get with their high school coaches and teammates.

"The club events are great because you have different kids competing and you have select teams that are really good," DeGrenier said. "It's fun to see the talent that's out there but high school is fun because you get to see all the high school coaches and the guys who do all the work and grind all year long."

DeGrenier often refuses any credit for the GBAC tournament. Coaches from all over the Valley who bring their teams often are quick to thank him for putting on the showcase.

DeGrenier, however, credits the schools and the team he works with to make the showcase run smooth. One of those individuals this year is Lance Thonvold, a former professional baseball player who had his career derailed due to injuries. He now serves as a motivational speaker, visiting schools across the East Valley to motivate athletes to perform at their best every day.

He joined GBAC this year and was on hand for the showcase, speaking with players. Thonvold said it's been a rewarding experience.

"I'm trying to be a mentor, somebody these kids can trust right here in the East Valley and Phoenix, Arizona," Thonvold said. "Being able to work alongside [DeGrenier], with his athletes specifically, it's been a huge blessing in my life. To see transformation, that 'Ah-hah' moment for his players, now it's about action. There's always more work to do and I think Gotta Believe is doing the foundational work. I'm happy to be a part of it."

Sitting at the top of the home stands at Dobson overlooking the action on the main field, DeGrenier could only smile when asked how much time and effort goes into the event on a yearly basis.

It takes months of planning, several talks with schools to set up the brackets and pools, as well as administrators to coordinate facility usage when the Scottsdale Athletic Complex isn't used.

All that work culminated last Saturday afternoon, when Liberty posed with the trophy. It was a stark reminder that competition fuels the off-season work for many teams. It was also a reminder that the football season is right around the corner.

"The biggest compliment is that teams love coming to the tournament," DeGrenier said. "We have a great team effort of organizing this thing. It's a great day. This is the kickoff to the high school summer stuff. I enjoy it. Very blessed."