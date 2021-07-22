‘He’s got it all’: UNC coach Mack Brown praises Washington rookie Dyami Brown

'He's got it all': UNC coach on WFT rookie Dyami Brown originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

When the Washington Football Team geared up for the 2021 NFL Draft, adding depth at the wide receiver position was not a want, but a need. They got exactly what they were looking for with the 82nd overall pick in Dyami Brown, wideout from North Carolina.

Brown is a small (six-foot-nothing) yet speedy receiver who presents a serious deep-ball threat and is an excellent route runner. Mack Brown, the UNC head coach who shares a surname with the newest WFT pass catcher, knows what Dyami is capable of in the pros.

“He is so fast, and he can catch. He can make the hard catch, he’s got length, he’s got it all,” Mack Brown said on a recent episode of PFF's 2 for 1 Drafts podcast. “He can stop and start, so he can catch the short stuff, he can run the inside stuff, he’s not afraid to be hit while he’s catching the ball.”

Dyami Brown has already turned heads in the nation’s capital. One teammate in particular has loved what he’s seen from the former Tar Heel: position mate Terry McLaurin. “He’s a dude who knows what he’s doing. He doesn’t really make too many mistakes,” McLaurin said of Brown two weeks into OTAs. Mack Brown agrees with McLaurin’s testimony, and singles out one facet of Dyami’s game that will set him apart in the NFL.

“But I think his biggest threat is his deep ball because of his just dynamic speed. I’ve talked to Randy Jordan—who’s the running back coach with the Washington Football Team that played for us at North Carolina—and he’s already said that he’s killing it in their workouts when he was up there and they’re very, very excited about Dyami moving forward,” Brown said.

Washington needs more deep balls in 2021, which is why Dyami Brown has the potential to make a massive impact right from the jump. WFT ranked 31st in yards per reception in 2020, 27th in passes of 20+ yards, and 25th in passing yards per game. Brown, in addition to other new weapons like Curtis Samuel and Adam Humphries, could give Washington’s receiving corps a complete 180 in terms of production.

Brown ran a 4.44 40-yard dash, so he has the speed to get downfield quick. With Ron Rivera’s offense looking like a force to be reckoned with, Brown could end up being a dark horse for offensive rookie of the year. Rivera even said of the rookie: “A lot [to like about Brown]. We love the speed, we love the playmaking ability…Those are the guys that are going to make plays when you need them the most. Those are the guys that you get excited about.”