‘We got two good offenses’: CVC-Tulare Union semifinal features heavyweight juggernauts

Darren Bennett will be making his return to Central Valley Christian nearly 30 years after helping transition the Cavaliers from an eight-man high school football program into a traditional 11-man team.

The longtime Tulare Union head coach heads back Friday to the place where he got his first head coaching shot in Tulare County.

Bennett, who is currently the active winningest head coach in the Central Section with 239 career victories, served as the Cavaliers’ head coach from 1991-94.

Bennett’s first starting quarterback at CVC was Mark Gambini, who currently coaches the Cavaliers’ linebackers.

While at CVC, Bennett's teams went 14-25 with one of the section's smallest rosters but he helped lay the foundation of where the program is built today. He was just the second Cavaliers head coach in program history before departing to take over at Tulare Union in 1995.

Tulare Union's Brayden Stevenson on a long run against Kingsburg during their Central Section Division II high school football quarterfinal playoff game in Tulare, Calif, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023.

Although Bennett's CVC squads won only 14 games in four seasons, he left his mark, setting CVC up for future success.

Since the 2013 season, excluding the impacted COVID-19 spring campaign in 2021, the Cavaliers have averaged nearly 10 wins per year under head coach Mason Hughes.

During that stretch, CVC has claimed a pair of Central Section championships (Division IV, 2018; Division III, 2021).

No. 1 CVC (11-1) will host fourth-ranked Tulare Union (8-4) on Friday night in a 2023 Central Section Division II semifinal game at Cavalier Stadium. Kickoff is 7 p.m. Tickets may be purchased online at GoFan.co.

This is the first meeting on the gridiron between the two schools.

“He planted the seed,” Hughes said of Bennett after the Cavaliers’ home quarterfinal playoff win over previously undefeated Tehachapi. “This grass here was probably planted by Darren, so we’re pumped, man.”

Tulare Union's Head Coach Darren Bennett on the sidelines in the game against Kingsburg during their Central Section Division II high school football quarterfinal playoff game in Tulare, Calif, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023.

Since Bennett’s arrival on the Tribe campus, Tulare Union has captured five Central Section plaques (1999, 2000, 2008, 2017, 2018) and 15 East Yosemite League championships (1995, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2005, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018).

Bennett helped develop four players who went on to play in the NFL — linebacker Zach Diles, receiver Marquess Wilson, offensive tackle Bryce Harris and tight end Virgil Green.

Green won a Super Bowl ring with the Denver Broncos in 2016.

Former Tulare Union star running back Kazmeir Allen is currently on the Washington Commanders practice squad.

“I just think it’s great for Tulare County, right?” Hughes said. “Quite possibly the most historic, for sure the most historic program in Tulare County, sorry Redwood, but more NFL dudes than any school, probably in the Valley, and obviously, a legendary coach who stuck with it. It’s a family affair over there, right? He’s got his boy coaching. We got three coaches on our staff who were coached by Darren Bennett, so yeah, what an honor it’s going to be, to be on the same field as those guys. I have seen Tulare one time in person, and they look really, really good.”

Tehachapi's Carter Kolesar grabs onto Central Valley Christian's Bryson Donelson in a Central Section Division II football playoff on Friday, November 10, 2023.

What should fans anticipate on Friday?

If fans are listening to Hughes, expect a shootout.

How many points?

Hughes referenced Tulare Union’s epic offensive showdown against Porterville in 2012.

That game, which set a new state record for most points scored in a single contest with 165 combined points, ended with Porterville winning 86-79. There was no overtime.

The Panthers and Tribe combined for nearly 1,400 offensive yards. Tulare Union quarterback Oscar Reyes passed for 476 yards and seven touchdowns.

Friday’s showdown will feature two of the highest-scoring teams in the section.

Tulare Union is averaging nearly 41 points per game.

CVC?

Forty-four.

The Tribe are led by sophomore quarterback Jordan Crisp, who currently leads the state in passing yards with 3,942.

The Cavaliers will counter Crisp with Fresno State verbal commit Bryson Donelson. The senior running back is officially coming off a single-game, school-record 391 yards rushing in a six-touchdown performance.

“We got two good offenses, man,” Hughes said. “We’re going to try and figure it out.”

Mission Oak chasing school history

The Hawks are on a mission — to win the school’s first Central Section championship in football.

Despite finishing the regular season with a .500 record (5-5), Mission Oak head coach Marty Martin’s program is a win away from playing in a 2023 Central Section championship game.

The third-ranked Hawks (7-5) host Washington Union (5-7) on Friday in a semifinal postseason showdown at Bob Mathias Stadium. Game time is 7 p.m. Tickets are available at GoFan.co.

Mission Oak has won back-to-back playoff contests, including a 38-35 win over Independence while averaging 36.5 points per game.

The Hawks are fresh off a 35-12 victory against No. 6 Mt. Whitney — the East Yosemite League champion who concluded their season with an 8-4 record.

What’s behind Mission Oak’s postseason success?

“We’ve been getting better each week,” Martin said after the Hawks defeated the Pioneers. “Our league helps us get ready for this process. I was talking to the Independence coach last week before the game, he said, ‘I think your team and our team are the most battle-tested teams in Division III because of the leagues we play in.’ Those guys haven’t seen anybody like Hanford or Lemoore or the Dinubas. They just don’t see those kinds of teams. While it sucks sometimes while you’re going through it, it helps us get ready to do what we need to do playoff time, and we’re playing our best football right now.”

It also helps that Mission Oak has an experienced senior quarterback in Danny Gonzalez.

In the win over Mt. Whitney, Gonzalez completed just one pass in the first half but took matters into his own hands in the second, accounting for four total touchdowns (two passing, two receiving) as the Hawks scored 28 unanswered points for the comeback win.

“At halftime, he said, ‘Hey, that one's on me in the first half. I’m taking responsibility for that, and I’m not going to let that happen in the second half,’” Martin said of Gonzalez’s second-half response. “So when he stepped up and he goes, ‘We all need to do our jobs. We all need to do what we need to do.’ We made some adjustments offensively with our offensive line. Our coaches did a really good job of that. Kenny [Jackson] did a really good job of calling the game.”

Exeter, Strathmore roll to semis

Exeter and Strathmore are also both a victory away from earning a trip to a section championship game in their respective divisions.

The three-seed Monarchs (11-1) travel to play at No. 2 Dos Palos (10-1) on Friday in a Central Section Division IV semifinal game. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Exeter has put on an offensive clinic in the postseason. The Monarchs dropped 38 points in a win over 14th-ranked Highland and secured a semifinal spot with a 45-22 quarterfinal rout of No. 11 Roosevelt.

Junior quarterback Jacob Molina has been outstanding in the playoffs. He had four passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown in the Highland victory.

Strathmore, back in Division VI for the first time in five years, is one of the section’s premier small-school programs and is getting a fair opportunity to play against teams near or at their level of competition.

The Spartans (8-4) won three straight Central Section Division VI championships from 2016-18 before getting promoted to play in Division III, IV and V.

Now in its historically traditional division, Strathmore is on the verge of competing for another section crown.

The fourth-seed Spartans hit the road Friday to face top-ranked Arvin (7-4) in Kern County. Game time is 7 p.m.

Strathmore is led this season by senior running back Jacob Poole (1,286 yards rushing; 15 catches, 282 yards; 24 total touchdowns).

Performances of the week

Every week, the Times-Delta/Advance-Register will recognize the top football performances of the week (Coaches, email your top impact players to vyang2@gannett.com).

Here are this week's top performers:

Max Benson, CVC: Benson recorded a pick.

Bryson Bias, Strathmore: Bias completed 12-of-13 passes for 170 yards and two touchdowns.

Aston Brinkman, CVC: Brinkman had a sack and fumble with seven tackles.

Andrew Camarillo, football, Orosi: Camarillo had 251 yards rushing and three touchdowns. He wrapped up the 2023 season with 2,562 yards rushing.

Max Costa, Mission Oak: Costa registered a sack and tackle.

Jordan Crisp, Tulare Union: Crisp completed 23-of-29 passes for 349 yards and five touchdowns. He also found the end zone through the ground.

Bryce Crook, CVC: Crook had two catches for 31 yards and a touchdown.

Jason De La Cruz, football, Orosi: De La Cruz had two interceptions to bring his season total to 11, which ranks No. 1 in the state. He also had a rushing touchdown.

Bryson Donelson, CVC: Donelson set a new single-game school record with 391 yards rushing while scoring six touchdowns.

Griffin Dunn, CVC: Dunn led the defense with 13 tackles.

Danny Gonzalez, Mission Oak: Gonzalez passed for 74 yards and rushed for another 44 while scoring a pair of rushing touchdowns. He also threw two touchdowns.

Sonny Guess, Tulare Union: Guess finished with four receptions for 32 yards and a touchdown.

Anthony Jackson, Mission Oak: Jackson registered a sack and a tackle and also recovered a fumble.

Kenny Jackson, Mission Oak: Jackson rushed for 134 yards and a touchdown and also scored on a 16-yard catch. He had an interception on defense, too.

Brent Kroeze, CVC: Kroeze threw for 69 yards and a touchdown and had 27 yards rushing on two carries.

Franklin Lockard, Tulare Union: Lockard snagged three passes for 105 yards and a touchdown.

Malachy Lopez, Tulare Union: Lopez had three tackles and a sack.

Tieler Peterson, Tulare Union: Peterson ran for 166 yards and a touchdown and had two catches for 21 yards.

Jacob Poole, Strathmore: Poole busted free for 163 yards rushing and a touchdown. He also caught three passes for 56 yards and another pair of touchdowns.

Jacob Ramirez, Mission Oak: Ramirez caught a 29-yard touchdown. On defense, he had five tackles and an interception.

Demaje Riley, Tulare Union: Riley recorded seven receptions for 77 yards and a touchdown.

Caden Ritchie, CVC: Ritchie intercepted a pass and made nine tackles.

Gerardo Ruiz, Strathmore: Ruiz finished with 60 yards rushing and a touchdown.

Achilles Sierra, Mission Oak: Sierra had two interceptions and five tackles.

Brayden Stevenson, Tulare Union: The sophomore had seven catches for 114 yards and two touchdowns. On defense, he also made six tackles with an interception and pass deflection.

Dominic Wilson, Tulare Union: The star linebacker racked up a team-high 12 tackles.

Kristian Wood, Tulare Union: Wood had a pair of interceptions with six tackles.

Tulare County Cream of the Crop Power Rankings

1. Central Valley Christian (11-1): The Cavaliers are on an eight-game winning streak.

Up next: Tulare Union (8-4)

2. Tulare Union (8-4): Tribe sophomore quarterback Jordan Crisp leads the state in passing yards with nearly 4,000.

Up next: CVC (11-1)

3. Mission Oak (7-5): The Hawks have won three straight games.

Up next: Washington Union (5-7)

4. Exeter (11-1): The Monarchs last won a Central Section title in 1970.

Up next: at Dos Palos (10-1)

5. Strathmore (8-4): The Spartans are the only Tulare County program to win a state title in football.

Up next: at Arvin (7-4)

