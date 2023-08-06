‘What got me here is that they treated me like family… Everything in College Station was a different feel than anywhere else I was visiting.’ Conner Weigman speaks during Texas A&M’s Fall practice Media Day

Texas A&M’s first and only open practice during fall practice is slated for Sunday afternoon inside Kyle Field, as both the public and the media will have the opportunity to preview what’s to come ahead of the Aggie’s season opener vs. New Mexico on Saturday, Sept. 2.

Before the open practice, the Aggies held their annual Media Day, as every media member in attendance posed questions to every coach and player available to take the podium were Assistant Head Coach Elijah Robinson, Defensive Coordinator DJ Durkin, Offensive Coordinator Bobby Petrino, and players Max Johnson, Conner Weigman, Noah Thomas, and Bryce Anderson. Of course, media day wouldn’t be complete without the Aggies’ leader at the helm, Head Coach Jimbo Fisher.

Fisher knows that actions speak louder than words, especially after coming off one of the worst seasons in program history during the Aggies’ 5-7 (2-6 SEC) finish amid high expectations, but after several potentially impactful moves this offseason led by the hiring of new offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino, nothing short eight to nine wins is simply an option.

As we all know, the quarterback position is the straw that stirs the drink. As sophomore Conner Weigman continues to battle senior southpaw Max Johnson this fall, both options bring something to the table. However, Weigman’s impressive finish in 2022 (eight touchdowns, zero interceptions) likely holds a slight advantage before a decision is made.

Here are highlights and quotes from Conner Weigman’s Q&A from Sunday afternoon.

Conner Weigman on Bobby Petrino's offensive influence seen during fall camp

“I love him. He’s a very smart guy. He gives us every little detail of what we need to know about a play. That’s what it takes as a quarterback.” “It has been really fun to be coached by Coach Petrino.”

Conner Weigman on how comfortable he is at the position entering his pivotal sophomore campaign

“It has been a crazy difference to where I was a year ago.”

Conner Weigman on his relationship with fellow quarterback Max Johnson

“I admire him for how he comes in each day and works.” “That’s my brother. I try to pick his brain as much as I can to learn the little things… It has been a really cool experience.”

Conner Weigman on why he chose Texas A&M

What got me here is that they treated me like family… Everything in College Station was a different feel than anywhere else I was visiting.”

Conner Weigman on the importance of wide receiver Ainias Smith's return in 2023

“It’s a huge boost to have his voice in the locker room. He’s a leader.”

Conner Weigman on his close relationship with Head Coach Jimbo Fisher

“He has meant a lot. He has been a head coach for ever. He has won a national championship… I try to learn as much as possible. He has a lot of knowledge on offense and football in general.”

Conner Weigman on the Aggies' elite receiving core

“I feel like we have one of the best receiving corps in the country.” “Allowing Evan (Stewart) to run a hitch, hit him and watch him go 60 yards is the best feeling as a quarterback.”

Conner Weigman on wide receiver Evan Stewart's preseason ranking disrespect this offseason

“I like to be under the radar. Don’t have too many expectations and go out and shock the world. I feel like that’s what we’re going to do.”

Conner Weigman on ascending defensive back Bryce Anderson

“That’s my guy. We were roommates freshman year… He gives me tips, like if I’m bad with my eyes… To have that open dialogue with him is truly special.”

Conner Weigman on last season's 38-24 win over LSU in the season finale

“As a freshman, that was my first big home win. To be able to experience that with my teammates and the fans was truly special.”

Conner Weigman's humorous response on if he'll play for the baseball team this season

“Uhhh, I don’t know.”

