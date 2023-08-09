'All you got, all the time': Jon Kitna sets tone for Lakota East football in 2023

The Lakota East Thunderhawks went 3-7 in 2022. They were seventh in the Greater Miami Conference in total offense and total offense, getting outscored 224-106 on the season.

None of those numbers matter now that former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jon Kitna is the head coach.

"We don't spend a lot of time talking about last year. We don't spend a lot of time talking about other people," Kitna said.

Lakota East head football coach Jon Kitna observes play during practice in the school’s gymnasium Monday.

In the five months since Kitna arrived at Lakota East, he has raised the expectations so the Thunderhawks not only return to winning football but the top half of the GMC.

How exactly are the expectations different? Every day, Kitna notices that this team possesses tenacity and resilience, the ability to forget the previous day's mistakes and come to practice ready to get after it. The Thunderhawks got off to a slow start in their Aug. 4 scrimmage against La Salle, but their resilience was on display as they bounced back in the second half.

"We've got a new saying: 'All you got, all the time.' It's kind of what we live by," senior wide receiver Andy Vogelmann said.

Vogelmann is one of 25 seniors on a roster that also lists 38 juniors. The roster has gotten old and stayed old, an attribute that will help the Thunderhawks find success both on and off the field.

Lakota East wide receiver Andy Vogelman carries the ball during practice inside the school’s gym Monday.

As the top returning tackler from a defense where nine of the top 10 tacklers graduated, junior linebacker Cohen Reip had to adjust to a new system. Buying into Kitna's plan has helped him become a leader for the rest of the defense.

"With a new defense, I started from zero, too. But I just had to pay attention, focus, and lock in," Reip said.

Reip also mentions senior linebackers Hezekiah Holliman and Nathan Butturini as players who have stepped up in the preseason.

Quarterback Jamison Kitna is one name who will demand the opposition's attention from the Thunderhawks' roster. The University of Houston commit threw for 1,984 yards and 16 touchdowns as a sophomore at Burleson High School in Texas. For a Lakota East offense that hasn't surpassed 1,000 total passing yards since 2010, Kitna's arrival brings a vastly increased offensive presence.

Lakota East quarterback Jamison Kitna drops back taking a snap during practice inside the school’s gym Monday.

"Teams are going to expect us to pass it a little bit more than we did last year," Jamison said.

The younger Kitna is excited his father will continue to coach but also that Jordan Kitna is on the staff, adding to the team's family atmosphere. His integration into the team has been seamless, as evidenced by his joking demeanor with teammates and effortlessly slinging passes around the field during practice.

"I've had a lot of time to grow and connect with everyone," Jamison said. "You've got to make these connections, and especially as the quarterback, you've got to lead the team."

The elder Kitna has embraced the challenge that comes with a new school and team. Even before he took his first head coaching job at Lincoln High School in Tacoma, Washington, he learned from Steve Specht, Kerry Coombs and Tom Bolden in preparation for his future. He doesn't want to build a team based on the credibility of his last name, but rather the principles of the program.

"We're going to partner with the parents to try to build the character traits that we think help young men be successful," Jon said. "Lakota is a very talent-rich place."

Lakota East High School's 2023 football schedule

All games at 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 18, at Centerville

Friday, Aug. 25, vs. Hamilton

Friday, Sep. 1, at Princeton

Friday, Sep. 8, vs. Fairfield

Friday, Sep. 15, at Middletown

Friday, Sep. 22, vs. Colerain

Friday, Sep. 29, at Sycamore

Friday, Oct. 6, vs. Lakota West

Friday, Oct. 13, vs. Oak Hills

Friday, Oct. 20, at Mason

