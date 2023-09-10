'We got a squad' FSU football defense shines in 66-13 win over Southern Miss

Jarrian Jones was brief in his description of Florida State's defense.

"We got a squad," Jones said.

The redshirt senior defensive back grabbed a pick-six in FSU football's 66-13 route of Southern Miss on Saturday at Doak Campbell Stadium.

When Jones caught the pick-six with 12:17 left in the third quarter, Southern Miss only had 72 yards of total offense, and the interception led to the starters being rested for the remainder of the game.

The Seminole's defense held the Golden Eagles offense 258 total yards in the game, allowing only 70 yards in the first half.

Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell said defensive coordinator Adam Fuller identified Southern Miss's run game as the area of focus for this week's gameplan.

FSU's defense held the Golden Eagles to 104 rushing yards and kept star running back Frank Gore Jr. quiet, allowing only 31 yards on 11 carries Saturday night.

"I thought we executed a really good plan with Coach Fuller and the defensive staff," Norvell said postgame. "Guys went out and they committed to it. We were what I was hopeful that we would be. Our guys played at a very high level."

Norvell noted that the level of play from the defense gives him confidence in his team, saying his offense can operate knowing the defense is ready to give them the ball back.

The Seminoles gave up three third-down conversions to Southern Miss, holding them to 3-13 on the night and 0-1 on fourth down.

"I thought they were great on the cash downs, third and fourth downs. They were remarkable," Norvell said. "First defense, I don't know if they gave up a conversion. Really impressive performance."

Jones breaks ceremonial rock

Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell celebrates a pick six. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

The postgame breaking of the rock has quickly become a staple for FSU football, with the standout player from the week's game taking a sledgehammer to the stone.

This week, it was Jones's turn following his performance against Southern Miss.

"It's always fun breaking the rock," Jones said, "It's way heavier than I thought, like way heavier than I thought. I think I did a good job. I broke it like four times."

Jones scored FSU's first defensive touchdown of the season in the third quarter, and the redshirt senior said he had the play read the entire way.

"He ran right into me," Jones said while smiling about the receiver he was covering. "I looked at the quarterback, he already threw the ball. I guess he anticipated him to be open. Hit my chest, nobody in front of me, I just took off."

Norvell said it was a special moment for Jones. The defensive back battled an injury in fall camp and only got limited reps against LSU, so to break the rock after a standout performance was huge according to Norvell.

"Jarrian has really developed so well in this program. His growth mentally, physically, emotionally, all things," Norvell said. He's played a lot of football for us. There's no doubt he's playing his best ball now."

A balanced effort

Through the first two games of the season, it has been a balanced effort from the defensive side of the ball for the Seminoles, with nearly every player touching the field contributing.

Redshirt senior linebacker Kalen DeLoach recorded two tackles and a sack against Southern Miss, and he said he feels the effort from the defense comes from the team's defensive mentality.

"We want all 11 hats to the ball. If somebody doesn't make it, the next man going to make it," DeLoach said about the balance on defense. "We pursue every day. That's what we harp on, and build off of, pursue just being us."

In the opening two weeks of the season, FSU has recorded six sacks and two interceptions while only allowing four touchdowns. On third downs, the Seminoles have held opponents to a 6-23 conversion record on third downs and a 0-4 record on fourth down.

The Seminoles have allowed 37 points to open the season, keeping a potent LSU offense quiet for their standards and shutting down Southern Miss.

Following the game, Golden Eagles head coach Will Hall, who was an associate head coach/tight end coach for Norvell in 2018 at Memphis, spoke about the depth of the FSU defense and the impact the players have at all three levels.

Hall complemented the defensive line, naming Jared Verse and Braden Fiske as two of the best players he's coached against.

"Number 5 [Verse] and 55 [Fiske] are the two best linemen I've coached against," Hall said. "55 [Fiske] is the hardest playing guy that I've ever coached against, both linebackers are pre-season all-conference, and the safety started 31 games,"

"They are just really deep and really good."

GAME INFORMATION

Who: AP No. 4 FSU (2-0) at Boston College (1-1)

When/where: Saturday, Sept. 16, noon.; Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Mass.

TV/Radio: ABC/94.9 FMLive game updates: www.Tallahassee.com; @Ehsan_Kassim on Twitter; @JackGWilliams on Twitter; @JimHenryTALLY on Twitter

