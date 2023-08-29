Who got snubbed in the Ryder Cup selection process?
United States Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson has made his choices and the side is now set for next month’s matchup in Italy.
Four players will make their debut in the biennial event against the Europeans, who haven’t lost on home soil since 1993.
A story at our sister site For The Win, part of the USA Today Sports network, highlighted the players who were snubbed.
At first glance, it’s a really fascinating mix — there are rookies aplenty in the group of automatic qualifiers, so captain Zach Johnson balanced that out with mostly veterans like Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas and Brooks Koepka. It made a ton of sense.
But who got snubbed by Tuesday’s announcement? There are a bunch of names golf fans are debating, including some who have had big years on the PGA Tour.
Lucas Glover
He’s been scorching hot of late, so if Johnson wanted to go by recent form, he could have been a choice.
Keegan Bradley
He won earlier this year at the Travelers and was fairly consistent.
Cameron Young
He was in the running, finishing ninth in Ryder Cup points, so he could have been chosen.
Tony Finau
You could definitely could have made a case for him.
Bryson DeChambeau
Less so with him, but I’ve seen some fans making a case.