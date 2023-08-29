Who got snubbed in the Ryder Cup selection process?

United States Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson has made his choices and the side is now set for next month’s matchup in Italy.

Four players will make their debut in the biennial event against the Europeans, who haven’t lost on home soil since 1993.

A story at our sister site For The Win, part of the USA Today Sports network, highlighted the players who were snubbed.

At first glance, it’s a really fascinating mix — there are rookies aplenty in the group of automatic qualifiers, so captain Zach Johnson balanced that out with mostly veterans like Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas and Brooks Koepka. It made a ton of sense. But who got snubbed by Tuesday’s announcement? There are a bunch of names golf fans are debating, including some who have had big years on the PGA Tour.

Lucas Glover

Lucas Glover of the United States lines up a putt on the 14th green during the first round of the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields Country Club on August 17, 2023, in Olympia Fields, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

He’s been scorching hot of late, so if Johnson wanted to go by recent form, he could have been a choice.

Keegan Bradley

Keegan Bradley follows his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the TOUR Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

He won earlier this year at the Travelers and was fairly consistent.

Cameron Young

Cameron Young of the United States plays his shot from the 10th tee prior to the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities on July 26, 2023, in Blaine, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

He was in the running, finishing ninth in Ryder Cup points, so he could have been chosen.

Tony Finau

Tony Finau hits his tee shot on the 11th hole during the first round of the 3M Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

You could definitely could have made a case for him.

Bryson DeChambeau

Bryson DeChambeau on the 2cd tee during the final round of the LIV Golf event at The Old White Course. (Photo: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)

Less so with him, but I’ve seen some fans making a case.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek