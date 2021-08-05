Got room for biscuit or giblet?

Aug. 5—METHUEN — Twenty dogs have been brought to Massachusetts in the wake of what officials are calling the largest-ever animal cruelty case in South Carolina.

Three of the pets, beagles named Giblet and Biscuit, and a hound-mix named Hermes, were seized as part of the case. The rest were transferred north to make room for a staggering number of new arrivals at the Charleston Animal Society.

Investigators say the dogs were among 400 animals, including horses, pigs, rabbits and roosters, found underweight and without access to fresh food and water. Five people have been arrested.

Biscuit and Giblet are awaiting dental surgery in Methuen, according to MSPCA officials. Hermes is at the Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem, Massachusetts, where he will undergo mass removal surgery and neutering.

Workers at both animal rescue leagues say they will do everything possible to make life as comfortable as possible for the 20 dogs now in their care.

Mike Keiley, director of adoption centers and programs at the MSPCA-Angell and interim executive director at NEAS, said the recently formed partnership between NEAS and the MSPCA, and Charleston Animal Society, was put into place for situations just like this one.

"Earlier this year, the MSPCA-Angell and Northeast Animal Shelter announced an affiliation that will allow the two organizations to work together to help even more animals both locally and nationally," said Keiley.

"To accomplish that, we've been working hard to expand our already robust animal relocation program by forming new partnerships with organizations — like Charleston Animal Society— to work together to increase life-saving in areas where the need is great. When we heard about this heartbreaking situation, and the dogs' medical needs, we knew we'd be able to provide that care given the MSPCA-Angell's medical capacity, so we stepped up to help."

Since the partnership was established in June, nearly 100 animals have been transported from South Carolina to Massachusetts.

Anyone interested in adopting Giblet and Biscuit can visit mspca.org/adopt, and anyone interested in adopting Hermes can click neas.org/adopt.