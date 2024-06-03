Got your rats ready, Panthers fans? Here’s why we throw ‘em (and the local guy who started it all)

Billy Lindsay wants to make one thing clear: The Miami rat that started it all was huge. It was a city rat, with an attitude. When confronted in a narrow corridor of men with sharpened blades on their feet, it ran toward them, by them, through them, defeating the metal maze with steely panache.

The Florida Panthers were waiting to take the ice at Miami Arena for the first home game of the squad’s historic 1995-1996 season — which would include Lindsay’s magical goal against the Boston Bruins that gave the Panthers their first-ever playoff series win, followed by their first Stanley Cup Finals appearance.

As the rat scampered into the team’s dressing room, no one was thinking about its potential to become an iconic symbol of the team, the source of a decades-long tradition for fans, a cottage industry for South Florida toy sellers, a hot item in the Panthers team store, with a place in the Hockey Hall of Fame.

“Everyone was scrambling, players are jumping on stalls, and eventually it headed toward Scott Mellanby and he just said, ‘Enough is enough,’ and he hammered it to the other side of the room,” Lindsay says, observing that the slap shot left the rat instantly dead and the drywall noticeably dented.

The players used a marker to draw a circle around the crease in the drywall, with “RIP” and the date, Oct. 8, 1995. They would later add a large toy rat to the impromptu memorial.

The Panthers then went out and beat the Calgary Flames 4-3, with Mellanby scoring two goals. In the postgame press conference, goalie John Vanbiesbrouck put a witty spin on “hat trick,” hockey slang for a three-goal game, telling reporters about the rodent and saying Mellanby should be credited with the NHL’s first “rat trick.”

The incident was mentioned in passing in a South Florida Sun Sentinel account of the game. Less than a week later, at a home game against the Ottawa Senators on Oct. 13, 1995, someone threw a rubber rat on the ice.

And the rats, as they say, is history.

Two days later, the Panthers scored, and two more rats hit the ice. Then three the following game, then dozens, then hundreds after each Panthers goal that season. Some fans even threw live mice on the ice. Midway through the season, the calendar flipped to 1996: The Chinese Year of the Rat.

“It just took on a life of its own. It started to build and build and just became a thing,” Lindsay says. “By the time we made the playoffs, we were sponsored by (pest control company) Orkin, and we had to get 30 people out there to clear the ice.”

Too many rats

Sports traditions are among the most passionately held, especially when they spring up organically. In South Florida, a region of relatively young professional sports franchises with scant history, tradition is symbolized by capitalizing the Miami Dolphins’ Perfect Season, but that’s about it.

Soon to play out for a national TV audience during the 2024 Stanley Cup Finals, the local rat fetish — they appear on officially licensed team T-shirts, pucks, pins and other accessories — is the kind of authentic, memorable, oddball expression of affection that pro sports teams dream about creating. Who hasn’t Googled “Why do Red Wings fans throw an octopus”?

The tradition of throwing toy rats at Panthers games is different now than it was then: The season after it began, the National Hockey League disallowed rats on the ice after every goal — the delay while the ice was cleared of hundreds of rats could take up to five minutes — but the league still allows them to be thrown when the game ends.

Now a member of the Panthers broadcast team, Lindsay says the rule change was for the better.

“I was good with it because ending it then made it unique to that year. There was a lot of symbolism around that year, and it became part of the identity of that season, which was cool. If they were to continue it past that year, I don’t know, maybe it would have grown old. That one year was special,” he says.

Lindsay doesn’t have any of the rats that were thrown on the ice during the 1995-96 season — “They were picking those things up and reselling them as fast as they could,” he says, laughing — but he does have a few that were sent to him, hand-painted with his jersey.

Among the most indelible rat-related memories Lindsay has from that season is watching some of the NHL’s top netminders hiding in their goals to prevent being hit by flying rats, rattling off names like Tom Barrasso, Ron Hextall and Bill Ranford.

Hall of Famer Patrick Roy, a four-time Stanley Cup champion, was a different story.

“Patrick Roy was the only one who was basically, like, ‘I don’t give a rat’s ass.’ He came out of his net and allowed the rats to hit him,” Lindsay says, laughing. “It showed you the different mindset of Patrick Roy and why we didn’t score many goals on him in that series.”

In leading the Colorado Avalanche over the Panthers in the Stanley Cup Finals that season, Roy was the last goaltender to be targeted as the final rat hit the ice before the rule change ended one brief, bizarre chapter in Florida Panthers history the next season.

But as the Panthers return to the Stanley Cup Finals, the Cats and rats story continues. And you may wonder: Who started it? Who threw the first rat?

‘I did it’

“So I did it. My buddy was laughing at me, going, ‘You’re gonna get thrown out!’ But I did it, and it was pretty innocuous. The referee skated over, put it in his back pocket and skated away like it was no big deal.”

That is Wellington resident Scott Celli, recalling the night he fired the rat heard ‘round the Florida Panthers’ hockey world on Oct. 13, 1995. He was a 26-year-old Margate construction worker when he heard Vanbiesbrouck mention Mellanby’s “rat trick” and, inspired by Detroit’s octopus-throwing tradition, conspired with friends to try to start a similar movement here.

“Didn’t you ever want to be the first to do something?” he says, laughing.

Celli and friend Ray Spencer were in the upper level when he jogged down the steps and flung the rubber rodent, technically half a rat, sliced lengthwise, because it was gripped by a rat trap when Celli purchased it from a local costume store.

The rat landed behind the net minded by Vanbiesbrouck — not a small coincidence, as Celli was wearing the goalie’s jersey and had once fired pucks at him when Celli’s high school hockey team in White Plains, N.Y., briefly shared the ice during a practice by Vanbiesbrouck’s New York Rangers. (“I didn’t score,” he says, laughing.)

At the next home game on Oct. 15, Celli and Spencer each threw a rat from separate positions. They sent two more onto the ice two days later, but this time was different: There was a third rat, thrown by another fan. It was officially a movement. So Celli quit the rat race.

“Once that third one bounced off the ice, I never did it again,” says Celli, 53, who now runs a contracting company. “There was an article in the paper and a week later there was, you know, 16 rats on the ice and then blah, blah, blah … You know what it morphed into.”

When the Panthers made the Stanley Cup Finals that year, Celli fessed up to being the original rat-thrower in a fax to the Sun Sentinel. An exhaustive investigation by the newspaper, which included interviews with Panthers’ support staff, found that details Celli provided about the timing, location and condition of the first rat checked out. Spencer died in a car accident several years ago.

Celli doesn’t talk about his place in Panthers folklore, and finds that when it does come up a lot of people don’t know the tradition exists.

“It’s not a conversation starter. Now, Ray, he would tell everybody. When we were at a bar or a party or wherever, he would tell everybody. I would just nod my head,” Celli says, with a laugh.

But he does value those memories: He still has his Vanbiesbrouck jersey, and his home office is tricked out with Panthers memorabilia. He has a photograph signed by then-Panthers team captain Brian Skrudland: “To Scott, the Rat Man.”

Hanging from the light over his pool table is a vintage rat from his rodent-throwing heyday. Why?

“I guess because a) it’s cool and b) you know what, I did that,” Celli says, laughing.

Staff writer Ben Crandell can be reached at bcrandell@sunsentinel.com. Follow on Instagram @BenCrandell and Twitter @BenCrandell.