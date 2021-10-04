Got your popcorn costume ready? How Alabama mascot trolled Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin

Before Saturday's game between Alabama and Ole Miss, Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin – who happens to be a former assistant to Nick Saban – said confidently in an interview to "get your popcorn ready."

In dramatic fashion, he tossed his headset to the ground and left the interview.

By halftime, Ole Miss was shut out 28-0, Kiffin's pre-game confidence became comical and social media buzzed using the popcorn line against him.

The trolling continued when Alabama's mascot Big Al graced the field in the second half wearing a popcorn costume.

"Get your popcorn ready." - Lane Kiffin 🍿 pic.twitter.com/ZDdr60cjuj — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 2, 2021

Alabama director of spirit programs, Jennifer Thrasher told Al.com that once Alabama was comfortably in position to win, she gave the OK for Big Al to make his appearance in his popcorn costume that is usually used at Alabama basketball games.

The joke was definitely on Ole Miss as Alabama jumped out to a 35-0 lead through the middle of the third quarter. The final score was 42-21.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How Alabama mascot Big Al got popcorn costume to troll Lane Kiffin