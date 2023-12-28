'All We Got, All We Need' is more than a cliche for FSU football ahead of Orange Bowl

MIAMI GARDENS - “All We Got, All We Need!”

That has been a popular saying around the Florida State football team this week following at least 20 opt-outs ahead of Saturday's Orange Bowl.

When the No. 5 Seminoles (13-0) take on No. 6 Georgia (12-1) at 4 p.m. here at Hard Rock Stadium, it will be a different team than the ones fans got to know from the 2023 season, led by major changes from quarterback to the secondary unit.

But if you know head coach Mike Norvell's four-year tenure with FSU, you know that this team has been through a lot and the words Norvell has said to his team since he took over the program will continue to ring through:

“All We Got, All We Need!"

"'All we got, all we need' is not because you have guys getting injured. It's not preparing for that moment of the next man up," FSU defensive coordinator Adam Fuller said at his availability ahead of the game Thursday at Le Méridien Dania Beach at Fort Lauderdale Airport.

"It's really trying to focus on like, there's so much in this profession now of [the] outside trying to pull you trying to tell you, 'They're trying to do too much [or], 'They're not doing enough' and all those different things. It's just they're trying to re-centralize the vision of what's on task today."

The Seminoles without starting quarterbacks Jordan Travis (season-ending leg injury) and Tate Rodemaker (opt-out) have been well-documented. As has the opt-outs of wide receivers Johnny Wilson and Keon Coleman, as well as running back Trey Benson.

The defense will lack star power as well. Safety Akeem Dent, star defensive end Jared Verse, defensive tackle Fabien Lovett and defensive backs Renardo Green and Jarrian Jones have all opted out.

But defensive tackle Braden Fiske, linebackers Kalen DeLoach and Tatum Bethune, as well as defensive backs Fentrell Cypress II and Shyheim Brown are all expected to play.

"There's something invigorating about that when you're sitting in a room with a bunch of, of a team, right of all staff and everybody and it's all we got is all we need of just like this is today, and we've got to go maximize the day to get where you want to go to tomorrow, but that won't be there if you don't take care of it today," Fuller said.

"And I think you we all need that refreshing moment."

'Not the last time you are going be cheated in life'

Florida State Seminoles defensive back Shyheim Brown (38) celebrates his fumble recovery alongside defensive lineman Byron Turner Jr. (54) against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the fourth quarter Nov. 4, 2023, at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Brown's mother was the one who helped him realize the snub wasn't the end of the world.

In fact, she reminded him it's just a part of life. It aided in his recovery, which still took about a week.

"My thing was like, the whole week they went 'It's no way you could keep Florida State of the playoffs, undefeated at that too,' Brown said. "That's all I had to get over. All we heard on a weekly basis was, 'We win and we're in.'

"I had talked to my mom, she said it's a business. This ain't the last time you are going to get cheated in life. When she said that, I tapped back into my mode."

DeLoach, a redshirt senior who has been with the Seminoles since 2019, has seen it all with FSU. He was recruited by Willie Taggart and stuck with the program through the firing of Taggart and the lean years under Norvell.

So even with the snub, the 13-0 record and a 23-3 mark over the last two seasons makes DeLoach proud of where the program is.

"We didn't go to bowl games," DeLoach said of the earlier years with FSU. "So just to get us back to the bowl games and back to what Florida State belongs, it definitely means a lot, because I want to leave it better than I found it.

"Just to go out here with this group of guys make the memories of a lifetime. We are at the Orange Bowl, we are in Miami, so we are definitely enjoying the opportunity because it's once a year that you get to go to a bowl game. So this is taking advantage of this opportunity with just the guys. I'm enjoying every moment of."

New opportunities for younger guys

With the opt-outs on defense, specifically at defensive back, younger Seminoles players will have an added opportunity this weekend.

One of them is sophomore cornerback Azareye'h Thomas. Thomas is listed as a starter at one of the outside corner spots in place of Green and playing opposite Cypress.

It would mark the first career start for the defensive back from Niceville High in Niceville.

"How we train when one man goes down, the next man has to step up," Thomas said.

"... We're here at the Orange Bowl and I'm grateful and it's a blessing. Of course, we feel like we should be somewhere else right now. But it's a blessing to play in the Orange Bowl. I've dreamed of playing in this since I was little."

Cypress, who transferred from Virginia to FSU in the offseason also had the option of opting out and potentially testing the NFL Draft waters.

Yet, he has returned for the game and is embracing leading the younger players.

"It was just all about young guys and just being there for them and supporting them," Cypress said of why he wanted to play.

"Earlier this season they weren't getting played as much, so have been here for their understanding that you still have to work even knowing we might not be in the best situation. They get an opportunity and not take advantage of it and it's going to be fun."

