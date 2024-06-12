'He got lucky': Blake Dunn, David Bell react to Reds' rookie being hit by pitch in helmet

Cincinnati rookie outfielder Blake Dunn had a scary moment during the bottom of the 9th inning of the Reds' loss Tuesday night to the Cleveland Guardians.

Dunn, who collected his first Major League hit last Friday against the Chicago Cubs, turned away as an Emmanuel Clase pitch traveling 101 miles per hour approached his head. His reaction helped him avoid serious injury, as the pitch hit the back of his helmet.

Dunn did the splits, but quickly got to his feet and walked toward first base shaking his head. He stayed in the game after a conversation with head athletic trainer Sean McQueeney and manager David Bell.

Blake Dunn of the Cincinnati Reds

"Of course, it's scary," Bell said after the game. "You know, he's fine. So that's the main thing, and that's all that matters. But yeah, I mean, it can be dangerous up there, you know. It's part of the game. But you hate to see that happen to anybody, and definitely our own guy. Anyone. But he's fine. He's tough, but I don't care how tough you are. More than anything, he got lucky right there. He's gonna go in the training room before he leaves, but he seems to be doing well right now."

"Probably have taken plenty of hits to the head in my lifetime, so," Dunn, a former high school football standout, joked to reporters. "Once I hit the ground, my vision - none of that went away. Like I was able to see where I saw still at. So I knew I was okay and stood up, felt fine, didn't get dizzy or anything. So just kinda started heading over to first base. They were asking me some questions, making sure I was alright. But I felt pretty good."

Dunn said his helmet cracked from the impact of the pitch.

"Yeah, just hit me square into the helmet and then glanced off," Dunn said. "Cracked it a little bit. But, it did its job. I got hit in the head a couple of times last year, but none of them squared me up. One of them like went underneath the back of my helmet and cut the back of my head, but I haven't had one where it like totally squared me up and was also hard enough to crack the helmet too. … I know (Clase) throws 100 to 101. It's pretty consistent. So I knew once it came up and in, I was like I better try to get out of the way of this. You really can't because of how firm it is and how fast it gets on you. Luckily, like I said, at least I was able to turn my head so that it was able to hit the helmet and not my face."

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Reds' Blake Dunn hit by pitch in head in Cleveland-Cincinnati game