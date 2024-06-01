‘He’s got a lot of gas’: Eberflus sees Swift as key contributor in new-look Bears offense

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — While a plethora of other players have garnered headlines for the Chicago Bears this offseason — Caleb Williams, Rome Odunze, Keenan Allen and Jaylon Johnson, just to name a few — D’Andre Swift has gone about his business in near silence as he prepares to play a critical role in the Bears offense this season.

“D’Andre Swift is really good,” Eberflus said. “He’s obviously — You guys know — He’s very quick. He’s a weapon out of the backfield, which is outstanding for our passing game and it’s going to create some mismatches for us.”

Swift had a career year with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023, running the ball 229 times for 1,049 yards and five touchdowns to go with 39 catches for 214 yards and one touchdown through the air, which culminated in his first ever Pro Bowl selection.

Swift’s 229 carries, 1,049 rushing yards and 1,263 yards from scrimmage were all single season career highs for the University of Georgia-alum.

At the end of the 2023 season, Swift entered free agency and ultimately chose to sign a three-year, $24 million contract with the Bears that became official on March 13.

When asked what struck him about Swift, as opposed to other running backs who were available in free agency at the time, Eberflus said he was the complete back their offense was missing last year, who could step up in any given role at any given time.

“[He’s] just a weapon back. We really needed that guy that can really operate on third down and even on first and second down and be a weapon in the deep part of the field and the short part of the field — Being able to take it the distance. He’s got a lot of gas.”

Since entering the league, Swift ranks fourth among running backs in receiving yards and receptions, while also being tied for seventh in receiving first downs and 14th in receiving touchdowns.

He is also tied for 16th in rushing touchdowns, 20th in rushing yards and tied for 22nd in rushes for 10+ yards among NFL running backs since joining the league in 2020.

Still though, with plenty of accomplishments in his own bag, Swift was quick to point toward there being plenty of gas in the tank when it comes to the entire offense.

When he looks around at the talent assembled in Chicago, he said he sees “balance” and “opportunities” for everyone to make plays, whether they are under center, lined up in the backfield, or split out wide.

“I feel like its going to be balanced. We’ve got a lot of playmakers on the outside and playmakers in the running back room,” Swift said. “I feel like we’ve got a lot of stuff in this offense to get our playmakers the ball.”

During media availability Friday, Swift also seemed unconcerned with his role in the offense, saying, “Whatever they see fit for me. That’s kind of how I’ve always been,” although — As The Athletic’s Kevin Fishbain pointed out — The old adage goes: A young quarterback’s best friend is a good run game.

“If you’ve got a good run game, that’s going to make everything else work in the offense — Play-action, receivers, everything kind of trickles off one another,” Swift said. “So, I feel like when we got a good running game, it makes the whole offense, in itself, more balanced.”

Getting the run game going and making sure the entire offense is firing on all cylinders is a work in progress at this point in the year though, according to Swift.

“That type of stuff takes time,” he said when asked about developing a feel for rookie quarterback Caleb Williams and the rest of the offense. “[But] you can tell it’s natural for him. You can tell he’s trying to get comfortable with the offense and everything — Commanding the offense.

“You’re standing in the huddle with a whole new set of faces, a new group of guys so like I said, it takes time for somebody to get comfortable and for that to be repetition. But he’s doing a great job so far, taking it day-by-day.”

Up next, the Chicago Bears are set to take part in mandatory minicamp that starts on Tuesday, June 4 and lasts until Thursday, June 6.

