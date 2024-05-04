'We have got to keep believing'

[Getty Images]

Luton manager Rob Edwards to BBC Match of the Day: "We obviously wanted to win the game. We threw everything at it so I am disappointed right now. But I can't fault the players. The players gave it absolutely everything, so did the supporters. I'm really proud of everybody, but yeah, of course I wanted to win the game."

On the decision to award Everton a penalty: "I don't think we can complain too much. Teden Mengi has been incredible for us. He's a young player with a massive future. It's just another bit of learning for him."

On Elijah Adebayo's goal: "He's got that, and you can see we've missed him. He's a key player for us and it's great to have him back."

On Luton's chances in the final moments: "I feel sick, I'm ready to take off in celebration. We threw everything at it. We were pushing until the end and that is us. We've been like that all season.

"The supporters can see when the players are giving absolutely everything for the shirt. There's pride.

"We're still in the mix and the fight, we've got to keep believing."