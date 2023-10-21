'Got five games left.' IU football counting down to end of increasingly-brutal 2023 season

BLOOMINGTON — With 4:58 left in Indiana’s 31-14 loss to Rutgers, Scarlet Knights running back Samuel Brown got tackled for no gain on 3rd-and-long. Trailing by 17, IU coach Tom Allen allowed the clock to wind down as Rutgers intentionally got flagged for delay of game. IU let 43 seconds come off the clock, essentially waving the white flag on Saturday’s contest.

That sequence showed what much of the second half did: This IU squad has little hope.

The Hoosiers entered Saturday at 2-4, needing a win to realistically have a shot at being bowl-eligible. IU made a pair of mistakes on special teams that gave Rutgers a 17-14 halftime lead. The Scarlet Knights scored on the opening drive of the third quarter and held on to win their sixth game this year.

Dejection lingered over the IU sideline on the west end of Memorial Stadium for most of the second half. For the third straight game, this team felt like it had no shot to win by the time the fourth quarter began.

After the game, Allen spoke like a coach of a team reeling.

“Got five games left,” he said in his opening statement. “Just got to keep on finding a way to get better every week.”

Allen did not directly mention IU’s game at No. 6 Penn State next week in his statement. He instead just mentioned how only five games are remaining on Indiana’s schedule.

The wording and tone of Allen and his team were telling. They’re not looking at a solution to help them against the Nittany Lions next week. It feels as if they are counting down until this nightmarish season concludes.

Senior linebacker Aaron Casey said, “We still got five games left,” with no mention of Penn State.

Even if the team isn’t out of hope, the fan base certainly is. Memorial Stadium may not have reached half capacity for Saturday’s homecoming game. The few thousand fans who remained in the fourth quarter seemed to stay out of spite — booing the play-calling after a 3-yard completion on 4th-and-6 in the fourth quarter.

IU has now lost to Rutgers in three straight seasons. This is a Rutgers program that hasn’t won more than three Big Ten games in a season since joining the conference in 2014. Somehow, it feels like the Scarlet Knights have lapped an Indiana program that made the Outback Bowl just three years ago.

Despite constant changes at quarterback and the midseason promotion of Rod Carey to offensive coordinator, Indiana still hasn’t scored more than 17 points in four Big Ten games. The offense has no consistent way to push the ball down the field.

“I felt like the offense executed, just a couple miscues that stalled some drives,” said Brendan Sorsby, who started at quarterback for the first time since Week 1.

Sorsby claimed he missed a few throws that stopped IU from driving down the field. The redshirt freshman was 15-of-31 for 126 yards and a touchdown. He only had 60 second-half passing yards, 39 of which came on IU’s final drive when the game was in hand.

IU's offense, defense and special teams all failed on Saturday. Any expectations the Hoosiers had for the rest of the year had to start with a win over Rutgers. Instead, Rutgers dominated the second half — only needing three pass attempts to seal the final 30 minutes away.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana football: Frustrations up, morale down for reeling Hoosiers