Who has got the best and worst run-ins?

[BBC]

According to Opta, Manchester City have the easiest final 10 fixtures of the season.

Aftrer the 15 March, they will only face three teams that finished in the top half of last season's table - Crystal Palace, Manchester United and Aston Villa.

West Ham have the next easiest run-in, again only facing three top-half teams in their final 10 games - Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester United.

At the other end of the spectrum, Fulham have the toughest run-in, with six of their final 10 games coming against sides who qualified for Europe last season.