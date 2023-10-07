'You got barbecue back there?': Gus Johnson brings back call for Maryland-Ohio State

Announcer Gus Johnson's calling play-by-play for college football broadcasts on FOX for the 13th season this fall. Known for his energetic deliveries, he's called incredible finishes, including Texas' last-second field goal to win the Red River Game in 2018 and saying "it's not heaven, it's Iowa" following the Hawkeyes' win over Penn State in 2021.

This week, Johnson was in the booth with Joel Klatt for Maryland vs. Ohio State. After a big hit by Buckeyes' cornerback Denzel Burke in the third quarter, he brought back one of his best college football lines.

🗣️ "YOU GOT BBQ BACK THERE AND DIDN'T INVITE ME? HURT. MY. FEELINGS... NUMBER TWO."



Gus Johnson had to bring back his legendary call for this big hit by @OhioStateFB's Denzel Burke 🤣 pic.twitter.com/rR04dtJSHj — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 7, 2023

Johnson first used that iconic call in the 2017 matchup between the two teams after a big hit by Ohio State's Denzel Ward on Maryland's Taivon Jacobs.

"Reminds me of a kid named Denzel Ward," he said on the broadcast today. "You got barbecue back there and didn't invite me? Hurt my feelings, number two."

Later on in the game, Buckeyes receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. caught the final touchdown of the game in the fourth quarter and imitated NBA star LeBron James' Silencer celebration.

Johnson had some fun with that one, too.

MARVELOUS MARVIN 🔥



McCord finds Marvin Harrison Jr. for another @OhioStateFB TD 🌰ff pic.twitter.com/auVtOMkClm — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 7, 2023

Fittingly, James' son Bryce was at Ohio Stadium for a recruiting visit to the Buckeyes.

