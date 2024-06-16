Got any advice for Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel? My literary contributors do | Adams

Fans and media are notorious second-guessers when it comes to college football. But I gave my literary contributors an opportunity to offer opinions beforehand.

I asked them what advice they would have for Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel as he enters his fourth season with the Vols.

Their responses reminded me just how far UT has advanced in three years under Heupel, who has averaged nine victories per season. From 2008 through 2020, UT only twice won as many as nine games – both times under former coach Butch Jones (2015-16).

Even though many fans were disappointed by last season’s 9-4 record – after Tennessee went 11-2 in 2022 – they are generally happy to have Heupel as their coach.

The responses from my literary contributors reflect their contentment.

Chris writes: I’m happy with everything except the defense must be more consistent, especially the secondary.

My response: The secondary has been a consistent and sometimes glaring shortcoming. Heupel tried to address that weakness through the transfer portal by adding several defensive backs.

NC State could provide an early season indicator if he succeeded.

Vols Mark writes: If I had to offer advice to Coach Heupel, it would be this: evaluate and adapt to your players a little faster. The coaches seemed slow to recognize Joe Milton's strengths and limitations on the field.

Realizing sooner that he wasn’t the best fit for the fast-paced game plan, and switching to Hooker earlier, could have been beneficial.

Even in Milton's senior year, the coaching staff seemed slow to adjust to his weaknesses, like trying to fit a square peg into a round hole. This had a noticeable impact on the season. Additionally, there were moments when in-game adjustments, especially on offense, were slow to come. Being quicker with these changes could make a big difference this season.

That said, we have the right staff, which does an excellent job recruiting high school and portal players.

My response: Heupel has proved repeatedly what an exceptional offensive coach he is. That’s why his evaluation of Milton was so puzzling..

James writes: I think Coach Hepel should go to the courts to get a "Gag Order" for the sportswriters who keep inflating expectations for making the playoffs. He has a good team, not great. An 8-4 season would be disappointing but a possibility, 9-3 sounds about right, and 10-2 makes Adams a genius.

My response: If my 10-2 prediction should prove true, I would prefer to be characterized as a “soothsayer” or “visionary,” rather than a genius.

Glenn writes: Vol fans want to see the 2024 offense perform like the 2022 team when OC Alex Golesh and QB Hendon Hooker had the reins.

The 2023 season was a disappointment probably due to the limitations of QB Joe Milton. Did he handicap the play calling of OC Joey Halzle and Heupel?

We’ll find out when the new season begins. With a new QB possibly as good or better than Hooker, a stout offensive line, and talented running backs, coaches should have the confidence to open up the offense to rival the 2022 production.

My response: Never mind how little we saw of Nico Iamaleava last season as a freshman. His talent was obvious.

And his talent meshes nicely with Heupel’s offense.

Bill writes: Coach Heupel knows his personnel and their skill sets much better than me, but based on what I do know, I'd say they should go as fast as they can go. That worked so well with Hendon Hooker who could execute at that speed.

I suspect Nico Iamaleava can go as fast if not faster. (Plus, opponents will lose a step or two as they contemplate how to pronounce his name.)

We need a couple of solid − if not stellar − running backs to take the pressure off Nico and the receivers. Your contributors can fantasize, right? How about a Chuck Webb clone and a Jamal Lewis clone?

My response: Although I’m admittedly challenged in scientific matters, I believe cloning human beings is impossible everywhere except Hollywood. I also believe most reputable scientists would back me up on that.

John Adams is a senior columnist. He may be reached at 865-342-6284 or john.adams@knoxnews.com. Follow him at: twitter.com/johnadamskns.

