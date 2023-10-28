'We got our 12 round heavyweight fight tonight': Buchholz rallies in fourth, avoids stunner

Buchholz coach Chuck Bell witnessed the warning signs during the week of practice.

Last Thursday, Bell’s Bobcats earned their biggest win of the season with a 44-7 knockout of rival Bartram Trail.

The victory locked up the 4S-District 4 title for the ‘Cats, but one more district game had to be played — at Fleming Island.

“To come off that and try to rally the troops and put the same amount of importance on that one as we do for this one, we struggled a little bit,” Bell said.

For three quarters, it appeared that complacence would cost Buchholz and hinder a dream season.

But, in the fourth, the Bobcats rallied and averted disaster with a 35-21 victory over the Golden Eagles.

The win puts Buchholz (9-0) a win away from its first perfect regular season in 22 years. It travels to Trinity Catholic (3-6) next Friday.

Golden Eagles game plan generates headaches

Fleming Island quarterback Cibastian Broughton runs the ball downfield during the game against the Buchholz Bobcats at Citizens Field in Gainesville, FL on Thursday, October 27, 2022. [Jesse Gann/Gainesville Sun]

Last week, Bell called Bartram Trail the “best 4-3 team in the state,” and after the game Friday, he called Fleming Island the best 2-7 squad.

On senior night, the Golden Eagles created a game plan which caused issues on offense for the ‘Cats.

On the defensive side, Buchholz’s stout unit controlled talented QB Cibastian Broughton for the most part, but the junior still created fits with his side-to-side running.

His mobility forced Bell to utilize Myles Graham on defense only, and the coach said Broughton earned respect from the UF commit early on.

“He made Myles miss, and beat him to the edge a few times,” Bell said. “I think the Buchholz football program will be excited next year after our final time playing him because Cibastian Broughton is a heck of a football player.”

Graham’s defense-only game in turn contributed to some offensive struggles as the Bobcat offense has been nearly unstoppable when he suits up at RB.

Graham grabs game

Buchholz Bobcats Myles Graham (2) runs with the ball during the first half in a game against Bartram Trail at Citizens Field in Gainesville, FL on Thursday, October 19, 2023. [Chris Watkins/Gainesville Sun]

That was until the start of the fourth. With Buchholz down eight, Graham pleaded with Bell to bring him in offensively.

From then on, Fleming didn’t stand a chance.

Graham scored the TD and game-tying two-point conversion. Buchholz’s third blocked punt of the night then gave it the ball at the 8-yard line. BHS promptly scored to secure the lead, and a Graham interception with two minutes left combined with a Quinton Cutler TD ensured the win.

Between the third and fourth quarter, Fleming Island’s fans began to chant overrated, and its sideline were “partying” and “throwing water.”

That, Bell said, lit a fire within.

“Our guys bit down on the mouthpiece and were ready to finish a 12-round fight,” Bell said. “We thought Bartram was going to be it, but it turned out to be a first-round knockout. We got our 12-round heavyweight championship fight tonight.”

Buchholz learned plenty

Buchholz Bobcats players take the field before a game against Bartram Trail High School at Citizens Field in Gainesville, FL on Thursday, October 19, 2023. [Chris Watkins/Gainesville Sun]

The Bobcats’ smallest margin of victory before Friday was 20, and it had never trailed in the fourth quarter.

“I had a friend once tell me ‘Every lesson starts with an L,’” Bell said. “Luckily, tonight, we learned a lot of lessons without having to take the L.”

Bell concluded that he hopes a margin like this will make his squad not take any other for granted, starting next week with the Celtics on their senior night.

“(Fleming Island’s) coaching staff had a great game plan, the kids played hard, and I expect Trinity Catholic to do the same,” Bell said. “But at the same time, Trinity Catholic is going to find a very motivated group of Bobcats.”

Kickoff at TC is set for 7 p.m. Fleming Island, meanwhile, ends its season at Orange Park (4-5).

