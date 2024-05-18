Gossip: De Zerbi tops Bayern managerial targets
Bayern Munich's top candidate to replace Thomas Tuchel as manager this summer is Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi. (Bild - in German)
Mbappé's final game with PSG will be the French Cup final on May 25 against Lyon.
The Columbus Crew went to Mexico and flattened Monterrey to reach the CONCACAF Champions Cup final.
The furry Philadelphian was reportedly released safely after its capture.
City is -1600 to win the league but only -900 to beat West Ham. A victory over West Ham locks up a fourth consecutive EPL title.
Manchester City could potentially win a fourth straight EPL title Sunday without having beaten either of its two top challengers this season.
O'Hara was part of a golden era for USWNT.
Messi, after two more goals and an assist Saturday, is averaging 2.5 goal contributions per 90 minutes so far this MLS season.
There have been some noteworthy moves in the fantasy baseball reliever landscape. Dalton Del Don breaks down the most important.
Yahoo Sports NBA draft expert Krysten Peek is back for another season of On the Clock with Krysten Peek. Krysten just spent the week in Chicago at the NBA Draft Combine and kicks off draft season joined by CBS Sports' Kyle Boone.
The Knicks haven't played a Game 7 at Madison Square Garden since 1995, when they lost to ... the Pacers.
Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens go where no pod has gone before after the NFL Draft. They identify the biggest winners and losers in the fantasy world. This is totally an original idea so don't fact check us. Behrens also reveals the four biggest debates he had when putting together his rookie dynasty rankings.
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens offers up a fresh batch of midweek pickups to consider, led by a former Dodgers prospect.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first wide receiver rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don exposes some fraudulent statistics as we near the close of Week 4.
That's more than some of the Aces players' salaries.
We put a bow on our draft season coverage on the pod with the one and only Dalton Del Don. It's been a minute since we've had our beloved 'Stat Nerd' co-host on the show and boy does he deliver in his glorious return. Del Don shares 12 rookie fantasy ranking hot takes that get heat checked by Matt Harmon. Some takes are thought provoking while others have Harmon's head spinning
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first defense rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski breaks down what he learned from a recent industry draft, one month into the 2024 MLB season.
Week 5 of the fantasy baseball season has arrived. Fred Zinkie offers up some key pieces of pitcher strategy to start the week off right.
LeBron James reportedly wouldn't join an NBA team who drafts his son Bronny. Previously, LeBron has said he wants to play his final season with his son.