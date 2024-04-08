Advertisement

Gossip: Zaniolo wants Serie A return

Italy winger Nicolo Zaniolo wants to return to Serie A when his loan from Galatasaray to Aston Villa expires this summer, with Fiorentina and Napoli having already enquired about the 24-year-old. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)

