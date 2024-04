Gossip: Wolves shortlist three Jose Sa replacements

[BBC]

Wolves are considering 25-year-old Arsenal and England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, Liverpool's Republic of Ireland international Caoimhin Kelleher, 25, and Sunderland's Anthony Patterson, 23, as replacements for Jose Sa, who might leave Molineux this summer. (Sun)

Manchester City face competition from Arsenal and Liverpool to sign Wolves left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri. (Mirror)

