Gossip: Wilson exit a possibility as Magpies target Calvert-Lewin

[BBC]

Newcastle United are planning to sell Callum Wilson if they can agree a deal to sign fellow England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, 27, from Everton. (Football Insider)

Lyon have entered the race to sign Magpies winger Yankuba Minteh. (Fabrizio Romano)

