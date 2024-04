[BBC]

West Ham's interest in former Spain manager Julen Lopetegui has been reignited, after they learned AC Milan are wavering over whether to appoint him as a replacement for Stefano Pioli. (Guardian)

The Hammers are also keen to sign 25-year old Coventry City winger Callum O'Hare and 23-year-old Hull City centre-back Jacob Greaves this summer. (Guardian)

