Gossip: Villa want Leicester City striker

[BBC]

Aston Villa are monitoring Leicester City and Nigeria striker Kelechi Iheanacho, 27, as he prepares to leave the Foxes this summer on a free transfer. (Football Insider)

Meanwhile, Villa are also in daily contact with Chelsea over a move for 22-year-old full-back Ian Maatsen. (Football Insider)

Villa's full focus remains on finalising a swap deal involving midfielder Douglas Luiz with Juventus, despite recent links to a move for 22-year-old Everton and Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana. (Fabrizio Romano - subscription required)

