Gossip: Villa put in Acuna bid
Aston Villa have made a £12.8m bid for 32-year-old Sevilla and Argentina defender Marcos Acuna. (Fichajes - in Spanish)
Villa are also interested in 24-year-old Italy defender Raoul Bellanova, after he impressed during his first season with Torino, but Manchester United and West Ham United are also keen. (Tuttosport - in Italian)
Villa will rival Tottenham for 24-year-old Italy defender Andrea Cambiaso, who is valued at £34m by Juventus. (Calciomercato - in Italian)
