[BBC]

Manchester United are preparing to rival Arsenal in their pursuit of Bologna's 23-year-old Dutch forward Joshua Zirkzee, who has a £34m release clause. (Metro)

The Red Devils have drawn up a shortlist of attacking options with Brentford's England striker Ivan Toney, 28, and Lille and Canada forward Jonathan David, 24, highly regarded. (ESPN)

