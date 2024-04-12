Gossip: United still keeping tabs on £50m Toney

[BBC]

Brentford expect England striker Ivan Toney to leave the club in the summer, but the Bees will demand £50m, with Manchester United among several Premier League clubs tracking the 28-year-old. (HITC)

Raphael Varane will not to be offered a new contract on the same money by United and the defender is expected to leave the club when his current deal expires in June. (Chris Wheeler, Mail)

Manchester United and Newcastle United have reportedly "initiated talks" with 29-year-old Juventus and France midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who could be available on a free transfer this summer. (Calciomercato, via Teamtalk)

Meanwhile, Sir Jim Ratcliffe has held face-to-face talks with Newcastle co-owner Amanda Staveley in an attempt to reach an agreement on sporting director Dan Ashworth's move to Old Trafford. (Times - subscription required)

