Gossip: United 'to replace De Gea with Pickford', Ozil wants Inter Milan move

David de Gea and Mesut Ozil could both be on the move.

Manchester United are preparing for the exit of goalkeeper David de Gea, but they may be able to keep hold of him should they meet his demands.

The Times newspaper reports that De Gea will not be sold in the summer, and should he choose to leave the club then he will do so on a free transfer. That comes after United exercised an option to extend his contract by a further 12 months, taking him to halfway through next season. It had been speculated that De Gea would be sold at the end of the current season in order to raise funds rather than lose the 28 year old for nothing.

They report, as do the Sunday Mirror, that De Gea could still stay at the club if he is made the highest paid player at the club after Alexis Sanchez, looking for a weekly wage of around £350,000. The same paper claims that United are nevertheless ready to replace the Spaniard if necessary.

United have reportedly identified Everton’s 24-year-old goalkeeper Jordan Pickford as his replacement, and it would cost around £70 million to get the England international to Old Trafford.

The Mail on Sunday relay reports in Italy that United have suffered a further defensive setback. They report that United offered £91 million for Kalidou Koulibaly, but that offer was dismissed out of hand by his current club Napoli, who sit second in Serie A. A larger offer will be required if Jose Mourinho is finally going to get the defensive reinforcement that he wants.

Arsenal could lose both Ramsey and Ozil

Arsenal fans are already aware that Aaron Ramsey is almost certain to leave the club. He has been told that he will not be offered a new deal, and the player himself has said he will be leaving at the end of the season rather than January.

Real Madrid might change his mind, though. Looking to steal a march on European rivals Juventus and Bayern Munich, the Champions League holders may look to convince Ramsey to switch sides ahead of schedule, in January, according to the Mirror.

Meanwhile, the Sun on Sunday reports that Mesut Ozil could also be on his way out of the club. If he fails to win back his regular spot under Unai Emery, then Inter Milan are interested in taking him to Italy.





Chelsea target cut-price Pulisic

Chelsea are in the news, with Goal suggesting that they continue to track Christian Pulisic, Borussia Dortmund’s impressive 20-year-old playmaker. The American international has so far failed to enter into talks with the German league-leaders over a new contract, and Chelsea are lurking.

However, Maurizio Sarri’s club is not willing to pay the £70 million asking price, and want to knock down the figure before completing any deal. Quite why Dortmund would lower the price for one of the most in-demand players in Europe is not clear.