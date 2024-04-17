Gossip: United to open Mainoo contract talks

[BBC]

Manchester United will open talks with 18-year-old England midfielder Kobbie Mainoo over a new contract this summer. (Sun)

The Red Devils have switched their attention to Nice's 24-year-old France defender Jean-Clair Todibo after being put off by the price tag of Everton's 21-year-old English centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite. (Teamtalk)

England winger Jadon Sancho, 24, would be open to restarting his Manchester United career and returning to the club if manager Erik ten Hag leaves. (i news)

Finally, United want to sell Brazil forward Antony, 24, this summer. (Rudy Galetti)

