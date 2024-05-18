Gossip: United may have to up Fernandes wages

[BBC]

Manchester United may have to give midfielder Bruno Fernandes a pay rise from his current £230,000-a-week contract if they want to keep their captain. (Star)

United will turn down any offers that arrive this summer for Fernandes as they see the 29-year-old as untouchable. (Caught Offside)

The Old Trafford club are willing to pay £55m for 21-year-old English defender Jarrad Branthwaite, but Everton want £80m. (Givemesport)

Meanwhile, United have been offered the opportunity to appoint long-term target Massimiliano Allegri as manager after the Italian was sacked by Juventus. (Express)

Want more transfer stories? Read Saturday's full gossip column