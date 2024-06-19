Gossip: United face complications in Zirkzee deal

[BBC]

Manchester United remain interested in Bologna's 23-year-old Netherlands striker Joshua Zirkzee, but the high commission involved in any deal is complicating the situation. (Sky Germany)

United are evaluating whether to make an approach for Genoa's Spanish goalkeeper Josep Martinez, despite Inter Milan having already agreed personal terms with the 26-year-old. (Rudy Galetti)

Winger Amad Diallo is set to remain at Old Trafford and is a key part of Erik ten Hag's plans. (Football Insider)

