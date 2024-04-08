Advertisement

Gossip: Toffees want £100m for Calvert-Lewin and Onana

Everton will demand more than £40m to sell England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, 27, this summer. (Football Insider)

Amadou Onana is likely to leave Everton this summer, with the Toffees hoping to receive £50-60m for the Belgium midfielder, 22. (Football Insider)

English defender Jarrad Branthwaite, 21, insists his focus is on winning games for Everton and that he is blocking out all the speculation about his long-term future, having been linked with Manchester United. (Liverpool Echo)

