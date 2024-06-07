Gossip: Toffees risk losing Calvert-Lewin on a free

[BBC]

Everton risk losing England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin on a free transfer in 2025 after a halt in contract talks with the 27-year-old. (Football Insider)

Six Premier League clubs - Chelsea, Aston Villa, Newcastle, Everton, Nottingham Forest and Leicester - face having to sell players before the end of June in order to comply with the division's Profit and Sustainability Rules. (Sky Sports)

Want more transfer stories? Read Thursday's full gossip column